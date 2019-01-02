Search

Advanced search

Cantwell’s class flickered but didn’t quite spark into life as Canaries battled back at Brentford

02 January, 2019 - 07:00
Todd Cantwell slipped at the crucial moment as he shaped for a shot at Brentford Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Paul Chesterton

Our latest Norwich City player watch followed the fortunes of emerging academy talent Todd Cantwell during the Canaries’ fightback to draw 1-1 at Brentford on New Year’s Day.

It was a seventh successive start of a busy spell for the Canaries, as the 20-year-old continues to retain the faith of head coach Daniel Farke.

Here’s how the creative midfielder’s match unfolded...

9 – Thumps clear after Sergi Canos’ deflected shot bounces off the top of the crossbar.

18 – Mario Vrancic heads forward to Cantwell and the youngster shoved over by Barbet, foul given in the Brentford half.

21 – Jumps in the wall to head behind Said Benrahma’s free-kick from 25 yards, from which the Bees score.

26 – Robs Romaine Sawyers in the Brentford half, receives the ball soon after and over-hits a pass to Onel Hernandez on the left straight out of play.

32 – Freed by Tom Trybull to push forward, drives into space and tees up Vrancic for a shot but midfielder dawdles and is robbed by Neal Maupay.

35 – Trybull to Vrancic, nice turn and Teemu Pukki stabs on to Cantwell just behind him but Ezri Konsa gets himself between player and ball to quell the danger. Trying to find more space centrally.

37 – Superb moment, collects difficult pass in his own half from Max Aarons, turns away from Rico Henry and pokes a delightful pass through to Pukki but keeper Dan Bentley wins the race to the ball.

40 – Helps Aarons keep an attack alive, turns and goes to cross with his left, dummies and tries to turn into space, only to be left on his backside.

44 – Nice control as he comes central to take a pass from Alex Tettey, spreads to Aarons, who wins a corner.

45+2 – Hooks a loose ball on the edge of the box over the Bees defence but Bentley claims ahead of Pukki.

47 – Drop of the shoulder to turn towards goal, tackled by Yoann Barbet, bites back at Henry and is held back to win a free-kick.

51 – Moves to a central role behind Pukki and Jordan Rhodes, who comes on for the injured Tettey and City switch to a 3-4-1-2 formation.

56 – Set away by Trybull and Rhodes is offside so has to wait to pass, doesn’t find Pukki but reclaims, offloads to Vrancic, who does find Pukki and corner is won.

65 – Tries to set up a shot after being teed up by Pukki but slips at crucial moment.

71 – Barbet slips and Pukki scoops to Cantwell, who is stopped by a slamming tackle from Julian Jeanvier.

77 – Nice control of a Krul kick and exchange of passes with Trybull but eventually robbed by Alan Judge.

83 – Replaced by Dennis Srbeny.

Verdict: Looked better in an advanced central role but did try to create in the first half, without being able to force the issue, despite some encouraging moments. In need of a rest but so are all of Farke’s team after four games in 11 days.

Rating: 6 out of 10

