Canos looking forward to Canaries clash after showing ex-boss Neil what he’s capable of

Sergi Canos returns to Carrow Road with Brentford this weekend Picture: Richard Sellers PA Wire/PA Images

After showing Alex Neil what he’s capable of, Sergi Canos is setting his sights on doing the same at Carrow Road tomorrow.

The Spanish winger was signed by City from Liverpool in a deal reportedly worth £1.5m in the summer of 2016 but sold by Neil for a similar fee to Brentford six months later after six appearances.

The 21-year-old scored a superb long-range goal on Wednesday night but Neil got the last laugh as Preston won 4-3 to extend the Bees’ winless streak to seven games.

“I’m happy about scoring but we have to take the three points,” Canos said. “It was like I didn’t score (at 3-1 down) but we will move on, we’re going to go to Norwich and believe. I was looking forward to playing this game but coming back to Norwich will be tough and difficult but I think we can do it.

“I think we showed really good things, we are ready for that. For me it will be emotional, nice to see some old faces, but it’s just another game and it’s not going to make any difference.

Former Norwich winger Sergi Canos scored a spectacular long-range effort as Brentford were beaten 4-3 at Preston Picture: Richard Sellers/PA

“I hope with the fans that are coming to Norwich and what we showed after conceding the third goal we can have a really good trip to Norwich and make it a really good match.”

It was a second goal of the season for Canos but his first since a big 5-1 home win over Rotherham on the opening day.

It also meant a second successive defeat for new boss Thomas Frank after stepping up from assistant following the exit of Dean Smith to Aston Villa.

“It was a difficult game, we made it difficult for ourselves,” Canos continued, speaking to Brentford’s website in the aftermath of the Deepdale defeat. “After 3-0 down there are a lot of positives to take because we came back and we fought, we believed, but in the end 4-3 – it’s difficult.

“We were in a good moment and they had nothing, once chance in the second half and they scored. It was very difficult to comeback after that but we scored the third goal and we were pushing, pushing, pushing.

“But all we can say is thanks to the fans for coming, they waited to give us a little bit of applause after the game and we really appreciated that.”

