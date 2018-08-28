Video

Major injury blow for Norwich City starlet

Savvas Mourgos has been ruled out for the season Picture: Nick Butcher Archant © 2018

City midfielder Savvas Mourgos has been ruled out for the season after rupturing his anterior cruciate ligament.

Mourgos is now poised for an operation after suffering the ACL damage whilst on loan at Dutch second tier side FC Dordrecht.

The Greek midfielder joined Eerste Divisie side Dordrecht at the beginning of this season and had scored three goals in ten games.

The 20-year-old moved to Norwich in the summer of 2017 and was a regular part of the under-23’s development set-up last season under new Ipswich Town coach Matt Gill.

Mourgos is the second Norwich youngster to suffer a season-ending injury. Diallang Jaiyesimi had surgery last month on an ACL injury that cut short a proposed season-long loan stint at Yeovil.

The news follows confirmation from Daniel Farke after the club’s midweek Carabao Cup exit at Bournemouth that midfielder Louis Thompson must undergo surgery on his shoulder injury and will be out for up to three months.

Thompson landed awkwardly moments after his arrival late in last week’s 2-1 Championship win over Aston Villa. The 23-year-old has had a wretched two years with injuries, including two Achilles injuries that required surgery.

Steven Naismith and Sean Raggett are two more of the club’s loan contingent currently on the sidelines. Raggett is back in training at Championship club Rotherham after ankle surgery, but Naismith could be out for two months with a knee problem.

The Scottish international was forced off in the opening minutes of Sunday’s League Cup semi-final 3-0 defeat to Celtic.