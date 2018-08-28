Video

Plaudits for Todd Cantwell and a challenge from Daniel Farke

Todd Cantwell gets Daniel Farke’s vote but the Norwich City starlet has a long road ahead.

The Dereham-bred youngster impressed in the 2-1 weekend win at Nottingham Forest and is firmly in Farke’s thoughts for Tuesday’s Championship home test against Aston Villa.

The 20-year-old has grabbed his first team chance in recent weeks, and Farke is now urging him to kick on.

“You know I don’t like to praise young players but I can’t avoid giving Todd some compliments. We can’t hide his performance at Nottingham,” said Farke. “He was more or less involved in each and every chance and played the key passes.

“After this game he should be there with two or three assists because his team mates should score. It is important he is there with the attitude he wants to learn each and every day and wants to work hard.

“Sometimes you get this feeling with the young lads they have one good game and then all this praise comes on social media from supporters and they are already thinking they are world class and they have won the Champions League three times.

“They must keep both feet on the ground and carry the training kit or catch the balls.

“That is not for Timm Klose or Alex Tettey to do. We speak about this a lot. We want to develop and improve their ability as a footballer and a person, in terms of their personality.”

Cantwell is part of a new wave alongside the likes of Max Aarons, Jamal Lewis and Ben Godfrey at Carrow Road.

“The most impressive thing is probably the consistency,” said Farke. “In the recent years we have been under financial pressure, but we totally trust them. You also have to be prepared to accept they will make some mistakes but I am totally happy with how Todd develops and how he influences our game. But he has not won the Champions League or the World Cup, he has not worn the Three Lions on his shirt, and when I think how many goals and assists we have so far then we can add something.

“I am happy with him but he has to go further on. It always important to have a good balance.

“We have Tim Krul, Tettey, Klose and Jordan Rhodes to lead this team at the minute, to go with the energy and enthusiasm of the youngsters.”