Search

Advanced search

Norwich Weather

Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 14°C

min temp: 11°C

Five-day forecast

Subscribe to the email newsletter
Video

Plaudits for Todd Cantwell and a challenge from Daniel Farke

PUBLISHED: 15:53 22 October 2018 | UPDATED: 17:37 22 October 2018

Todd Cantwell has took his chance in the Norwich City first team Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Todd Cantwell has took his chance in the Norwich City first team Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Paul Chesterton

Todd Cantwell gets Daniel Farke’s vote but the Norwich City starlet has a long road ahead.

The Dereham-bred youngster impressed in the 2-1 weekend win at Nottingham Forest and is firmly in Farke’s thoughts for Tuesday’s Championship home test against Aston Villa.

The 20-year-old has grabbed his first team chance in recent weeks, and Farke is now urging him to kick on.

“You know I don’t like to praise young players but I can’t avoid giving Todd some compliments. We can’t hide his performance at Nottingham,” said Farke. “He was more or less involved in each and every chance and played the key passes.

“After this game he should be there with two or three assists because his team mates should score. It is important he is there with the attitude he wants to learn each and every day and wants to work hard.

“Sometimes you get this feeling with the young lads they have one good game and then all this praise comes on social media from supporters and they are already thinking they are world class and they have won the Champions League three times.

“They must keep both feet on the ground and carry the training kit or catch the balls.

“That is not for Timm Klose or Alex Tettey to do. We speak about this a lot. We want to develop and improve their ability as a footballer and a person, in terms of their personality.”

MORE: Have your say on our Pinkun forum

Cantwell is part of a new wave alongside the likes of Max Aarons, Jamal Lewis and Ben Godfrey at Carrow Road.

“The most impressive thing is probably the consistency,” said Farke. “In the recent years we have been under financial pressure, but we totally trust them. You also have to be prepared to accept they will make some mistakes but I am totally happy with how Todd develops and how he influences our game. But he has not won the Champions League or the World Cup, he has not worn the Three Lions on his shirt, and when I think how many goals and assists we have so far then we can add something.

“I am happy with him but he has to go further on. It always important to have a good balance.

“We have Tim Krul, Tettey, Klose and Jordan Rhodes to lead this team at the minute, to go with the energy and enthusiasm of the youngsters.”

Related articles

Topic Tags:

Sport Most Read

Video: Plaudits for Todd Cantwell and a challenge from Daniel Farke

Todd Cantwell has took his chance in the Norwich City first team Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Updated: TEAM NEWS: Onel Hernandez fitness boost ahead of Aston Villa tussle

Daniel Farke previewed Aston Villa's visit to Norwich City on Monday lunchtime Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Opinion: Michael Bailey: Farke’s beating chest, fragile sparks, beeping radars and Forest failings – Six things learned from a super City grounding

Nottingham Forest Danny Fox has a word with Onel Hernandez - possibly saying Norwich City were the best side he had faced so far this season. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Ex-Norwich City starlet Ashley-Seal signs for Wolves

Benny Ashley-Seal has signed for Wolves. Picture: Matthew Usher/Focus Images Ltd

MATCHDAY LIVE: Norwich City v Aston Villa – Canaries aim to burst Smith’s bubble

Follow full live coverage as Norwich City aim to maintain their current form when Aston Villa visit Carrow Road under the floodlights.

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the Evening News
digital edition

Subscribe

Show Job Lists

Newsletter Sign Up

Norwich Evening News daily newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy