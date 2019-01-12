Video

West Brom v Norwich City: The Lowdown

Todd Cantwell impressed again despite Norwich City's FA Cup exit last week against Portsmouth Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Paul Chesterton

Can Norwich City lay down a huge marker? Get in the mood with video, quotes, team news and expected formations.

WEST BROM TEAM NEWS

Harvey Barnes has been recalled from his loan spell by parent club Leicester. Jake Livermore is suspended. Dwight Gayle and Ahmed Hegazi remain doubtful. Wes Hoolahan could line up against City.

NORWICH TEAM NEWS

Daniel Farke insists the pressure is on West Brom at The Hawthorns Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd Daniel Farke insists the pressure is on West Brom at The Hawthorns Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Emi Buendia has returned ahead of schedule from his ankle injury and is fit to start, confirmed Daniel Farke on Friday.

Jamal Lewis and Alex Tettey are also back in the mix after hamstring and groin injuries respectively. Timm Klose is a fresh injury doubt after missing part of training this week and undergoing an injection in a knee problem.

Grant Hanley is suspended for this game. Marco Stiepermann (quad) is poised to return to training next week. Moritz Leitner (ankle) remains on track for the start of next month.

Louis Thompson and Carlton Morris are back in training. Ivo Pinto is in Turkey for talks over a move.

Emi Buendia is fit and available after returning ahead of schedule from an ankle injury Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd Emi Buendia is fit and available after returning ahead of schedule from an ankle injury Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

FROM THE DUGOUT

“I don’t want to make this game too big.

“It is one of 46 and each point is important, each point counts. Perhaps the pressure is a bit more on West Brom, because where they are coming from they have a bigger opportunity to fight for automatic promotion.

Christoph Zimmermann will have a big role to play against the Baggies with Timm Klose a major injury doubt and Grant Hanley suspended Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd Christoph Zimmermann will have a big role to play against the Baggies with Timm Klose a major injury doubt and Grant Hanley suspended Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

“They are at home, we are ahead of them in the table, but it is important we travel with self-confidence and without too much pressure. It is not like after this game the season is done, whether we win or not.”

Daniel Farke

“We’ve got a tough game which we hope will be a great game. It’s a game that we all look forward to.

Jay Rodriguez is West Brom's joint top scorer and struck a brace in Albion's 4-3 win at Carrow Road earlier this season Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd Jay Rodriguez is West Brom's joint top scorer and struck a brace in Albion's 4-3 win at Carrow Road earlier this season Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

“Everybody is talking about the game because of where the two teams are in the league. We’re at home in front of our own crowd and we’ll be looking to continue our good form here.

“Norwich are a good team but so are we. The ground will be buzzing with the noise of the Albion fans and that’s what we want.

“Norwich have shown resilience and fighting spirit and they’re the ingredients you need at the top end of the table. They are no exception.”

Darren Moore

POSSIBLE LINE-UPS

West Brom (4-4-1-1): Johnstone, Adarabioyo, Dawson, Bartley, Gibbs, Phillips, Barry, Morrison, Field, Robson-Kanu, Rodriguez.

Norwich (4-2-3-1): Krul, Aarons, Zimmermann, Godfrey, Lewis, Vrancic, Tettey, Hernandez, Buendia, Cantwell, Pukki.

BOSS FOCUS - DARREN MOORE

Did enough in a caretaker spell to get the job full-time despite West Brom’s relegation from the Premier League. Tough centre back in his playing days who spent five years at the Hawthorns.

ONE TO WATCH - WES HOOLAHAN

No introduction needed after his distinguished career in green and yellow.

But Hoolahan could feature against his old club as he looks to extend his short term deal at the Hawthorns next week. Neither party you suspect would like to see that.

BY THE BOOK

West Brom : 23/20

Draw: 13/5

Norwich: 21/10

(Odds provided by SkyBet)

REFEREE - SCOTT DUNCAN (NORTHUMBERLAND)

Shown 72 yellow and seven red cards in 21 appointments this season. Sent off Sammy Ameobi in City’s 4-3 comeback against Bolton.