TEAM NEWS: Buendia fit but hammer blow for City duo

Emi Buendia suffered a dead leg against Birmingham City Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd Paul Chesterton

Emi Buendia is fit for Norwich City’s Championship test against Sheffield United - but Louis Thompson and Carlton Morris face 10 weeks out after fresh injury setbacks.

Buendia rejoined training in midweek following the dead leg that forced him to depart early in last Friday’s 3-1 home win over Birmingham City.

Alex Tettey (groin), Timm Klose (knee) and Moritz Leitner (ankle) are also making steady progress as they look to get back in the mix ahead of next week’s trip to Leeds and Ipswich’s derby visit.

But Thompson (knee) and Morris (ankle) have suffered ligament damage in separate development outings over the past seven days. Thompson’s City career has been heavily disrupted by a double Achilles rupture and damaged shoulder, while Morris had missed the previous six months with the knee injury suffered in Shrewsbury’s League One play-off final at Wembley last May.

Both face another lengthy road back to fitness.

“I have to give some sad news,” said Farke. “With Carlton an ATFL and a CFL ligament tear and a bone bruise. Out for about 10 weeks. A big blow and it was a nasty and aggressive tackle. No complaints. That is football but it is tragic for him because now he won’t be back in team training until the middle of April and then the season is almost done.

“Sadly I also have bad news on Louis. An ACL and PCL stretch and strain. Bone bruising as well from a knee hyper-extension. He will definitely be out for 10 weeks. Bad news for them and us. When you watch this situation and how it happened there was some nasty tackles. It could have been even worse. It is important to keep in mind that there is more tragedy and sadness in life than to be out for a few weeks. We trust them.

“Louis we will handle this in a conservative way. It is not an interrupted ligament. The knee is very swollen. He doesn’t need surgery. With Carlton we have to wait until the blood is out of the ankle and we then decide with a specialist if he needs surgery or not.”

Buendia was a key figure in the recent win over the Blues.

“He is okay,” said Farke. “A dead leg and we had one more day to recover. Since the middle of the week he has been back in team training and he is available. We still have to play without Timm Klose.

“He is now allowed to do some running stuff. Perhaps there is a chance for him to be involved for the Ipswich game. Thankfully no surgery was required.

“Alex is also not available for this weekend but if everything works he can join us for the team training on Tuesday or Wednesday so a topic for Leeds.

“With Moritz, we decide day by day. Perhaps a topic for Leeds also if everything develops in the right direction.”

