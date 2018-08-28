Video

Norwich City young guns snubbed interest to stay at Carrow Road

Jamal Lewis was one of three young players to pledge his future to the club over the international break Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd Paul Chesterton

Daniel Farke revealed the likes of Max Aarons and Jamal Lewis rejected overtures from suitors to pledge their futures to the Canaries.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Lewis, Aarons and Louis Thompson all penned new Carrow Road deals - announced over the international break - after buying into an exciting vision under Farke and sporting director Stuart Webbber.

Lewis in particular has been touted with interest from the Premier League, since his emergence over the past 12 months, and Farke takes it as a sign the Canaries are moving in the right direction.

“It was brilliant to announce this news and brilliant we were able to give the three younger lads new contracts,” he said, ahead of Saturday’s Championship return to action at Nottingham Forest.

“It protects us, first of all. Then it is a big commitment on their part because, 100pc, there was some other options as well for them out there.

“All the other clubs are not asleep, they realise we have some really big talents and the fact they commit to us long term means they believe in our way and the direction we want to head.

“That is a big compliment to Stuart Webber, to our board and to the leadership people of the club.”

Lewis was named the EFL young player-of-the-month on Friday lunchtime, and paid tribute to his head coach.

“It’s just trust - I feel like if you’re good enough here the boss will put you in,” he said. “He shows the trust and if you repay him he’ll keep you in and you can keep kicking on with the team.”

MORE: Have your say on our Pinkun forum

Farke also had his say on the other major news off the pitch over the international break - the departure of former managing director Steve Stone.

“For Steve I have nothing but praise and respect,” said Farke.

“I think he was in a crucial role during a pretty important period for the club. The financial pressure was unbelievably high and perhaps the public didn’t know how big the pressure was in recent months. He played a pretty big part in that to solve the situation.

“It is professional football and sometimes you have to accept it goes in a different direction.

“Right now, we have replaced Steve with a new structure. A really good decision but to be honest it doesn’t affect my work on the sporting side because I work closely with Stuart. Steve was more important behind the scenes.

“The new structure doesn’t affect so much the first team.”