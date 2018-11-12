Video

Norwich City head Stateside loving life to the full, says Daniel Farke

Daniel Farke savoured Norwich City's 4-3 win against Millwall Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd Paul Chesterton

Norwich City fly out to Tampa on Monday for warm weather training top of the Championship, and with an order from Daniel Farke to the fans back home - savour every last moment.

The Canaries sealed a stunning stoppage time fightback to beat Millwall 4-3 in a pulsating game that sparked euphoria at Carrow Road.

City lead the rest by two points, going into the latest international break, but talk of promotion is on the back burner for Farke.

“I was pleased for the whole of our stadium because we were united. To have sent them home with this feeling flying high for the next two weeks is outstanding,” said Farke. “We don’t look too far, we just enjoy this moment.

“I also told the lads it is important to enjoy the moment and enjoy a game like this.

Moritz Leitner lashed home a superb long range strike in Norwicch City's 4-3 comeback win against Millwall Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Moritz Leitner lashed home a superb long range strike in Norwicch City's 4-3 comeback win against Millwall Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

“Don’t think too much about what will happen next or the next game. You have to enjoy yourself in life.”

We have to be so disciplined in our work but these are the moments you should never let pass you by.

“It is important for the players to feel the joy. I have worked in professional football since I was 18 so you can have these nights, but maybe two or three times.”

Farke may need a sunshine break himself after being swept up in the emotional high.

“Someone told me that I was on the pitch, lying there as well. Maybe a sliding tackle or I dived. I hope it wasn’t a dive and that no-one has this scene on the camera,” he said.

“The last minutes were so emotional and to turn this game, after being 3-2 down after 86 minutes is unbelievable.

“I can only praise the lads and tell you how proud I am of this group.

“It is always good when you have a pretty busy spell to have a short break. We can put the pressure away a bit and work on a few basic things.

“To be honest there is also the business side of the club and the sponsors and sometimes you have to agree to a trip of this nature. We have a long travel there and back, so you wouldn’t say that is the best to adapt to a new climate or a different time zone.

“But when we have the possibility to do this we must do this.

“If we can use the time in the sun in a proper way then it can bring us benefits. We also get the chance to work in different surroundings when you are at Colney 10 months every year.

“We have planned a good schedule and it will be interesting. My focus in just on the games coming up. We will do some training sessions and maybe have some new influences and be open to new ideas.”