Search

Advanced search

Norwich Weather

Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 14°C

min temp: 7°C

Five-day forecast

Video

Norwich City head Stateside loving life to the full, says Daniel Farke

12 November, 2018 - 06:05
Daniel Farke savoured Norwich City's 4-3 win against Millwall Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Daniel Farke savoured Norwich City's 4-3 win against Millwall Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Paul Chesterton

Norwich City fly out to Tampa on Monday for warm weather training top of the Championship, and with an order from Daniel Farke to the fans back home - savour every last moment.

The Canaries sealed a stunning stoppage time fightback to beat Millwall 4-3 in a pulsating game that sparked euphoria at Carrow Road.

City lead the rest by two points, going into the latest international break, but talk of promotion is on the back burner for Farke.

“I was pleased for the whole of our stadium because we were united. To have sent them home with this feeling flying high for the next two weeks is outstanding,” said Farke. “We don’t look too far, we just enjoy this moment.

“I also told the lads it is important to enjoy the moment and enjoy a game like this.

Moritz Leitner lashed home a superb long range strike in Norwicch City's 4-3 comeback win against Millwall Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus ImagesMoritz Leitner lashed home a superb long range strike in Norwicch City's 4-3 comeback win against Millwall Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

“Don’t think too much about what will happen next or the next game. You have to enjoy yourself in life.”

We have to be so disciplined in our work but these are the moments you should never let pass you by.

“It is important for the players to feel the joy. I have worked in professional football since I was 18 so you can have these nights, but maybe two or three times.”

MORE: Have your say on our new look Pinkun forum

Farke may need a sunshine break himself after being swept up in the emotional high.

“Someone told me that I was on the pitch, lying there as well. Maybe a sliding tackle or I dived. I hope it wasn’t a dive and that no-one has this scene on the camera,” he said.

“The last minutes were so emotional and to turn this game, after being 3-2 down after 86 minutes is unbelievable.

“I can only praise the lads and tell you how proud I am of this group.

“It is always good when you have a pretty busy spell to have a short break. We can put the pressure away a bit and work on a few basic things.

“To be honest there is also the business side of the club and the sponsors and sometimes you have to agree to a trip of this nature. We have a long travel there and back, so you wouldn’t say that is the best to adapt to a new climate or a different time zone.

“But when we have the possibility to do this we must do this.

“If we can use the time in the sun in a proper way then it can bring us benefits. We also get the chance to work in different surroundings when you are at Colney 10 months every year.

“We have planned a good schedule and it will be interesting. My focus in just on the games coming up. We will do some training sessions and maybe have some new influences and be open to new ideas.”

Sport Most Read

Video ‘I’ll take it, that’s all I need to say’ – City midfielder offers to end penalty curse

Moritz Leitner celebrates his first goal at Carrow Road with Teemu Pukki (22), who is going to find added competition for Norwich City's next penalty. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Updated City confirm coaching appointment

Another German coach is reportedly close to joining Daniel Farke's coaching staff at Norwich City Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Opinion Paddy Davitt verdict: Dancing feet and attacking verve push City to greater heights

Norwich City players celebrate a famous win Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Norwich City’s true heroes: the players who gave their lives in the First World War

Norwich City's team of 1908-9, including George Porter and John Flanagan, who were both to die fighting in the First World War. Picture: Archant Library

Video ‘I stopped my watch at 6:35, when six minutes went up on the board’ - Neil Harris rues late carnage

Neil Harris shakes hands with Daniel Farke after a frenetic end to Norwich City's 4-3 Champonship win Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the Evening News
digital edition

Subscribe

Show Job Lists

Newsletter Sign Up

Norwich Evening News daily newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy