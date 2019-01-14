Search

Norwich City transfer rumours: Ivo Pinto’s Turkish move stalls

14 January, 2019 - 15:42
Ivo Pinto's proposed move to Turkey has stalled Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Paul Chesterton

Ivo Pinto’s proposed transfer switch to Turkish Super Lig club MKE Ankaragücü appears to be off.

Turkish football web site, Futbol Arena, claimed on Monday the player had returned to England after Ankaragücü were unable to lift a transfer ban on signing players, which has reportedly seen former players terminate their contracts.

Pinto had joined Ankaragücü at their mid-winter training camp, after initially being linked with top flight rivals Rizespor.

The defender is out of contract this summer and free to speak to interested parties overseas as he looks to seal a Carrow Road departure.

Canaries’ head coach Daniel Farke confirmed prior to the weekend’s Championship trip to West Brom that Pinto had flew out for talks but insisted if the move fell through he would be welcome back until his future is finally resolved.

“It is not done yet and we are quite relaxed about this situation,” said Farke, speaking on Friday. “We totally appreciate that Ivo is a brilliant servant for this club for such a long time.

“He was my captain and of course his situation was a bit difficult because he lost his position more or less to an 18-year-old in Max Aarons.

“It is not easy for such an experienced lad like Ivo, who was involved in so many games last season and always there for the team even in the last months.

“Whenever I needed him for a short-term appearance or a start in the cup he was there and delivered with performances.

“For him with his contract ending in the summer it was his wish to be in talks with other clubs, because he has to take care of his future.

“There will be a decision in the next days or weeks until January - whether he wants to stay or wants to go.

“We won’t involve him in the games because it is important he is 100pc clear in his own head.

“If he stays, it is all okay because I know he is a good option.”

