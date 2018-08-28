Norwich City transfer rumours: Ivo Pinto touted with Turkey move

Ivo Pinto has been touted with Turkey

Ivo Pinto is being linked with Turkish Super Lig club Rizespor after falling out of favour at Carrow Road.

Turkish television station, SuperHaber, report on Monday Rizespor have opened initial talks with the Canaries over a permanent move.

Pinto is free to speak overseas clubs after entering the final six months of his current Carrow Road deal.

The former skipper was again an unused substitute in Saturday’s 1-0 FA Cup defeat to Portsmouth with Felix Passlack given a rare chance after Max Aarons was handed a breather.

Aarons has had a superb breakthrough season in City’s Championship promotion tilt, which has restricted Pinto to just five senior appearances.

Matt Jarvis and Steven Naismith look set to move on in the summer when their Norwich contracts run out and Pinto appears to be in the same situation.

Rizespor are bottom of the Turkish top flight, with 12 points from 17 games, and SuperHaber TV claim they are looking to bolster their squad.

The Portuguese defender’s compatriot, Nelson Oliveria, was also linked to Turkey ahead of the January transfer window after reports Besiktas are interested in the frontman.

Pinto joined Norwich from Dinamo Zagreb in 2013 and has made 94 appearances for the Canaries. Former Norwich striker Kyle Lafferty spent six months at Rizespor on loan in 2015, scoring two goals in 14 appearances.

