Search

Advanced search

Norwich Weather

Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 10°C

min temp: 6°C

Five-day forecast

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Norwich City transfer rumours: Ivo Pinto touted with Turkey move

PUBLISHED: 11:24 07 January 2019 | UPDATED: 11:44 07 January 2019

Ivo Pinto has been touted with Turkey Picture: Matthew Usher/Focus Images

Ivo Pinto has been touted with Turkey Picture: Matthew Usher/Focus Images

©Focus Images Limited www.focus-images.co.uk +447814 482222

Ivo Pinto is being linked with Turkish Super Lig club Rizespor after falling out of favour at Carrow Road.

Turkish television station, SuperHaber, report on Monday Rizespor have opened initial talks with the Canaries over a permanent move.

Pinto is free to speak overseas clubs after entering the final six months of his current Carrow Road deal.

The former skipper was again an unused substitute in Saturday’s 1-0 FA Cup defeat to Portsmouth with Felix Passlack given a rare chance after Max Aarons was handed a breather.

Aarons has had a superb breakthrough season in City’s Championship promotion tilt, which has restricted Pinto to just five senior appearances.

Matt Jarvis and Steven Naismith look set to move on in the summer when their Norwich contracts run out and Pinto appears to be in the same situation.

Rizespor are bottom of the Turkish top flight, with 12 points from 17 games, and SuperHaber TV claim they are looking to bolster their squad.

The Portuguese defender’s compatriot, Nelson Oliveria, was also linked to Turkey ahead of the January transfer window after reports Besiktas are interested in the frontman.

Pinto joined Norwich from Dinamo Zagreb in 2013 and has made 94 appearances for the Canaries. Former Norwich striker Kyle Lafferty spent six months at Rizespor on loan in 2015, scoring two goals in 14 appearances.

MORE: Have your say on our Pinkun forum

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Delays possible as work starts on two major road schemes in Norwich

Rose Lane in Norwich. Pic: Dan Grimmer.

Norwich pub closes despite team’s offer to keep it open

The team at The York Tavern in Norwich spent their last few days behind the bar encouraging customers to help drink the pub dry. Picture: Staff

Norfolk model Kerri Parker told her brain tumour is inoperable

Kerri Parker. Picture: ARCHANT.

‘Stung twice’ in four days - single mother of three paid £260 to parking company

Rachel Bailey-Everest was fined when she left her three children in the car parked in a parent/child bay while she popped into a shop as the youngest was not well and had fallen asleep. With her are two of her three children, Amalia, seven, and Ben, three. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Michael Bailey: Mops, McLean, Marshall, salt and Pompey – Six things learned from Norwich City’s FA Cup exit

Portsmouth goalkeeper Craig MacGillivray takes to the sky in celebration as the Carrow Road visitors dump Norwich City out of the FA Cup. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Most Read

Toddler who went missing after car theft in Manor Park is found safe and well

Toddler snatched in Manor Park car theft ‘may have been given extra clothing by thief’

The car was found abandoned in Hathaway Crescent. Pic: Google

Man, 26, fighting for his life after being stabbed in Forest Gate

The man was stabbed in Field Road, Forest Gate. Pic: Google

Newham Council calls public meeting as police urged to intervene in repairs division’s shocking overspend

The depot in Bridge Road where the repairs and maintenance service is part-based. Picture: Polly Hancock

Renewed appeals to find missing mum who disappeared with just her phone and £3 eight months ago

Mary Jane Mustafa went missing in Custom House in May. Picture: Family handout

Latest from the Norwich Evening News

Top solicitor wins £14,000 payout from ex-firm

GMS Law was based on Yarmouth Road, Thorpe St Andrew. Photo: Google Streetview

Norwich City are NOT interested in William Remy

City head coach Daniel Farke and sporting director Stuart Webber have been linked with a move for Legia Warsaw defender William Remy. Picture: Denise Bradley

Delays possible as work starts on two major road schemes in Norwich

Rose Lane in Norwich. Pic: Dan Grimmer.

Shortage of on-call firefighters in Norfolk sparks recruitment drive

Retained firefighters in training. Pic: Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service.

Five decades of hair - Norfolk hairdressers celebrate 40 years trading

Stylists in the Colin David Hair Studios, Poringland, are celebrating 40 years of trading. Picture: Colin David Hair Studios
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists