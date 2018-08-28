Search

Norwich City are NOT interested in William Remy

PUBLISHED: 10:45 07 January 2019 | UPDATED: 12:02 07 January 2019

City head coach Daniel Farke and sporting director Stuart Webber have been linked with a move for Legia Warsaw defender William Remy. Picture: Denise Bradley

Legia Warsaw defender William Remy will not be heading to Carrow Road in the January transfer window.

Speculation over the weekend touting the Canaries with a firm move for the 27-year-old French-born defender is false, despite widespread reports City had agreed a three-and-a-half year deal for the former Montpellier player.

Remy only moved to Poland 12 months ago but has made just 27 appearances for the Warsaw club, although he did suffer knee ligament damage in a Champions League qualifier in July that kept him out for four months.

The Frenchman can also operate in defensive midfield but Daniel Farke’s squad is well stocked in both areas.

The City chief and sporting director Stuart Webber have both made it clear in recent weeks they are happy with the size of the squad this month as Norwich look to step up a Championship promotion push.

Additions to the club’s development pool is a higher priority in January.

Farke did sanction a loan move for Matt Jarvis to Walsall and an extension of James Husband’s spell at Fleetwood, but the head coach made it clear prior to the weekend’s FA Cup defeat to Portsmouth he expects the likes of Timm Klose and Jordan Rhodes to stay at the club this month.

