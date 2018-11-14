Search

Tampa Tour: Back down to work for the Canaries

14 November, 2018 - 12:01
Norwich City officials and sponsors made a fact-finding mission to NHL ice hockey club Tampa Bay Lightning.

Archant

Some well-earned rest and relaxation was enjoyed by Norwich City’s players during the first full day of their warm weather break in the USA.

After sleeping off the long flight across the pond to Tampa, the Canaries squad split up to take in different destinations, with some choosing the golden sands of Clearwater Beach and others the Epcot Centre, near Disney World.

It was straight into training for two members of the travelling party, though, with striker Carlton Morris stepping up his injury rehabilitation with some training routines and a football back at his feet for the first time since his knee injury nightmare began at Wembley while playing for Shrewsbury in May.

It was a big step forward for the 22-year-old as he joined midfielder Louis Thompson, himself on the way back from shoulder surgery, as they were put through their paces at the Al Lang Stadium, the home of the Tampa Bay Rowdies.

The other members of the touring group, including club staff and sponsors, visited the Amalie Arena in downtown Tampa.

The 20,000-seater stadium is home to the Tampa Bay Lightning ice hockey team, with club legends Grant Holt and Adam Drury leading the way in their roles as ambassadors – taking a break from their time with Wroxham.

After acclimatising to the heat and time difference full training got up to speed on Wednesday, with temperatures dipping slightly and some rain forecast, potentially making the conditions a bit more bearable.

Tuesday had taken a sharp turn for me when a Telegraph report emerged linking Southampton with an interest in poaching Stuart Webber from City, after I’d interviewed the sporting director the previous evening.

Success inevitably brings interest from elsewhere but the Canaries will no doubt be hoping that mooted Saints interest doesn’t become a distraction.

A chat with director Stephan Phillips later on Tuesday night and a scheduled interview with head coach Daniel Farke on Wednesday before the first full training session takes place ensure I will be kept busy, while a trip to ZooTampa and Thursday’s open training session are also on my agenda.

