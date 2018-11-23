Search

Live

Swansea City v Norwich City - Press Conference LIVE

23 November, 2018 - 12:55
Daniel Farke's Championship leaders return to action at Swansea City Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Paul Chesterton

Daniel Farke holds his pre-match press call on Friday afternoon, from 1pm onwards, ahead of the Championship trip to Swansea City.

Farke and those who were not on international duty spent a week in Tampa at a warm weather training camp. Both Matt Jarvis and Carlton Morris were part of the travelling squad Stateside, although Farke indicated the duo are still some weeks from first team consideration.

The City chief will be pressed for fitness updates on all his international contingent. Teemu Pukki played two games for Finland, while Timm Klose was involved in Switzerland’s eventful 5-2 Uefa Nations League win over Belgium. Jamal Lewis was rested for Northern Ireland’s Uefa Nations League 2-1 home defeat to Austria on Sunday.

Farke should also indicate how close Scottish internationals Grant Hanley (quad) and Kenny McLean (ankle) are to being involved in the first team picture after lengthy lay-offs.

Louis Thompson (shoulder) remains another longer term injury absentee while striker Nelson Oliveira is out of favour.

• Follow the press conference in the window above

