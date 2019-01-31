Search

Canaries striker swaps Exeter for Yeovil as new League Two loan deal is confirmed

31 January, 2019 - 15:16
Norwich City striker Tristan Abrahams in Exeter action Picture: Nigel French/PA

Norwich City striker Tristan Abrahams in Exeter action Picture: Nigel French/PA

PA Wire/PA Images

Norwich City striker Tristan Abrahams has made a deadline day loan move, switching Exeter for Yeovil, ensuring he will remain in League Two for the rest of the season.

The former Leyton Orient striker scored two goals in 23 games for Exeter but only made four starts in the league, as the Grecians chace a play-off spot in the fourth tier.

He doesn’t move far, leaving Devon for Somerset, joining 21st-placed Yeovil’s battle to stay clear of relegation trouble under former Canaries youth player Darren Way.

“Tristan is very good technically and is an honest and hard-working player,” Way told his club’s website.

“He adds a different dimension to our attacking options and I’m delighted to have him on board and continue the link with Norwich.”

The 20-year-old is out of contract at Norwich this summer, although there is the option of a further year in his contract.

More to follow

