Search

Advanced search

Norwich Weather

Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 13°C

min temp: 9°C

Five-day forecast

Teemu Pukki insists he is happy at Norwich City amid reported Galatasaray interest

PUBLISHED: 10:51 15 November 2018 | UPDATED: 11:05 15 November 2018

Teemu Pukki has had his say on a potential move to Turkey Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Teemu Pukki has had his say on a potential move to Turkey Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Paul Chesterton

Canaries’ hot shot Teemu Pukki is brushing off speculation touting him with a January move to Turkey.

The prolific striker, who is set to feature for Finland on Thursday in their Uefa Nations League game against Greece, was heavily linked to Turkish giants Galatasaray over the weekend.

Gala’s assistant coach, Hasan Şaş, was reportedly at Carrow Road to watch Pukki notch a brace in a thrilling 4-3 Championship win over Millwall - taking his club tally to 10 in 16 games since a free transfer switch from Denmark.

Pukki, however, quoted in Finnish newspaper Hufvudstadsbladet, reiterated he is loving life at Carrow Road.

“It is obviously flattering, but at the same time I know that rumours always circulate. Most do not match,” he said. “(How much would you be interested on a possible move to Istanbul?) Not so badly. Me and my family are enjoying ourselves very much in Norwich.”

MORE: Daniel Farke’s take on Pukki transfer speculation

Topic Tags:

Sport Most Read

Farke says relax, as speculation surfaces following City’s fine form

Teemu Pukki has been the main man for Norwich City since signing on a free transfer from Brondby this summer Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Tampa Tour: Farke explains warm weather City squad absentees – with good news for recovering duo

Carlton Morris, front, has stepped up his injury rehab during Norwich City's warm weather break in Florida Picture: Keir Magoulas/Visit Tampa Bay

Tampa Tour: Canaries director hoping unified approach will reap benefits of time in Florida

Some of Norwich City's touring party in Tampa visited the Amalie Arena, the home of the Tampa Bay Lightning ice hockey team, including director Stephan Phillips and club legends Grant Holt and Adam Drury Picture: Keir Magoulas/Visit Tampa Bay

Teemu Pukki insists he is happy at Norwich City amid reported Galatasaray interest

Teemu Pukki has had his say on a potential move to Turkey Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Opinion Paddy Davitt: Time to face facts on Stuart Webber

Stuart Webber was brought in by Norwich City's board to trigger a sea change at Carrow Road Picture: Neil Didsbury

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the Evening News
digital edition

Subscribe

Show Job Lists

Newsletter Sign Up

Norwich Evening News daily newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy