Norwich City chief reveals Premier League ambition

Teemu Pukki's goals have helped fire Norwich City to the top of the Championship Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd Paul Chesterton

Stuart Webber is convinced promotion to the Premier League would transform Norwich City.

The Canaries have had to face the stark financial reality following top-flight relegation, and the end of parachute payments since Webber took over as the club’s sporting director.

Daniel Farke has guided a young, fresh squad to the top of the Championship and Webber knows there is plenty of hard work ahead to cap a remarkable story.

“It would safeguard the club for the next 10 to 15 years really. It would help us not have to sell our best young players and enable us to invest further in the future,” he said.

“There is still more work to do at the training ground and more work in the academy to make that the best it can be. If we are fortunate enough to get back up, it will give us the chance to set it up for the future, whatever league we are in.

“That would be the dream.

“The great thing about football is that having money helps, but that’s not the only way of being successful.

“You have to be optimistic and try to find another way. The drop-off from parachute payments to becoming a self-funding club is unbelievably drastic.

“It is poor management that gets you into that situation, because you cannot blame the Premier League - they set up the parachute payments to help you. But if you overspend beyond your parachute payment years then you get yourself in trouble like we did.”

Webber, speaking to Sky Sports, insisted City would not make the same mistakes again if they hit the Premier League jackpot.

“Unfortunately, a lot of the money was probably wasted,” he said. “People look back with a tinge of regret because you feel like you have won the lottery and then three years later you work out that you have had a few good holidays and nice nights out but you find you’ve still got a mortgage on your house and you’re wondering how that happened.

“The level of facilities here completely contradicted where the club had been.

“We had loads of expensive players and staff with a huge wage bill yet we had pitches with hills in them and people working out of cabins.

“They had a term here ‘best in class’ but the gym wasn’t big enough. It didn’t make any sense.

“So it was about stripping it back.”