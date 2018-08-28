Search

Advanced search

Norwich Weather

Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 6°C

min temp: 0°C

Five-day forecast

Video

Norwich City chief reveals Premier League ambition

PUBLISHED: 16:39 13 December 2018 | UPDATED: 16:39 13 December 2018

Teemu Pukki's goals have helped fire Norwich City to the top of the Championship Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Teemu Pukki's goals have helped fire Norwich City to the top of the Championship Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Paul Chesterton

Stuart Webber is convinced promotion to the Premier League would transform Norwich City.

The Canaries have had to face the stark financial reality following top-flight relegation, and the end of parachute payments since Webber took over as the club’s sporting director.

Daniel Farke has guided a young, fresh squad to the top of the Championship and Webber knows there is plenty of hard work ahead to cap a remarkable story.

“It would safeguard the club for the next 10 to 15 years really. It would help us not have to sell our best young players and enable us to invest further in the future,” he said.

“There is still more work to do at the training ground and more work in the academy to make that the best it can be. If we are fortunate enough to get back up, it will give us the chance to set it up for the future, whatever league we are in.

“That would be the dream.

“The great thing about football is that having money helps, but that’s not the only way of being successful.

“You have to be optimistic and try to find another way. The drop-off from parachute payments to becoming a self-funding club is unbelievably drastic.

“It is poor management that gets you into that situation, because you cannot blame the Premier League - they set up the parachute payments to help you. But if you overspend beyond your parachute payment years then you get yourself in trouble like we did.”

MORE: Have your say on our new look Pinkun forum

Webber, speaking to Sky Sports, insisted City would not make the same mistakes again if they hit the Premier League jackpot.

“Unfortunately, a lot of the money was probably wasted,” he said. “People look back with a tinge of regret because you feel like you have won the lottery and then three years later you work out that you have had a few good holidays and nice nights out but you find you’ve still got a mortgage on your house and you’re wondering how that happened.

“The level of facilities here completely contradicted where the club had been.

“We had loads of expensive players and staff with a huge wage bill yet we had pitches with hills in them and people working out of cabins.

“They had a term here ‘best in class’ but the gym wasn’t big enough. It didn’t make any sense.

“So it was about stripping it back.”

Related articles

Topic Tags:

Sport Most Read

Video ‘He was my Mario Gotze’ - Jurgen Klopp on the man starring for the Canaries

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp likes what he sees at Norwich City Picture Martin Rickett/PA Wire

Opinion Paddy Davitt: To renew or not to renew. A City fan’s personal story

Onel Hernandez is a player who gets Norwich City fans off their seats Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

‘I want to score past him’ – Finland team-mate is next focus for City’s top scorer

Teemu Pukki of Norwich applauds the fans at the end of the Sky Bet Championship match at Carrow Road, Norwich Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd +44 7904 640267 08/12/2018

Scotland international could bolster City U23s during Wolfsburg clash

Kenny McLean could make his return from injury as Norwich City U23s take on Wolfsburg Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Late winner from Barkarson earns FA Youth Cup win for City U18s

Atli Barkarson scored the winner for Norwich City u18s at Port Vale Picture: Sonya Duncan

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the Evening News
digital edition

Subscribe
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists

Newsletter Sign Up

Norwich Evening News daily newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy