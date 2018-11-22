Stuart Webber on Southampton job link and Daniel Farke contract talks

Stuart Webber dismissed speculation touting him with Premier League Southampton Picture: Denise Bradley Archant

Stuart Webber insists he has too much on his plate at Norwich City to be distracted by speculation touting him with a Premier League move.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The Canaries’ sporting director was linked to Southampton recently but insisted at Thursday’s shareholders’ meeting there had been no approach.

“I have no reason to lie about that.

“If I ever was approached the first people to know would be Delia and Michael. That would be out of respect,” he said. “I will never forget this club took a gamble on me when I was relatively unknown at Huddersfield.

“To give me that opportunity at such a big club is something I will never take for granted.

“Will I be here for the rest of my life? Probably not. Either through someone else’s choice or mine. That is football. I am not a Norwich fan. I am settled, my family are settled here but one day I have ambitions to go and work abroad and try different experiences.

“What I would say is there is a pretty big job to do. I have been here 18 months and it feels like we have only started. It feels like 18 days some times. There is loads to do and from my side I would like the opportunity to see that through.”

Webber’s success in the transfer market has eased the financial pressure on the club and his astute appointment of Daniel Farke is paying dividends with the Canaries top of the Championship.

MORE: Have your say on our new look Pinkun forum

Farke’s own future was another hot topic but Webber insists there is no sense of panic inside Carrow Road.

“Daniel and I speak a lot about his contract,” said Webber. “We first spoke about it last Christmas if you want the truth. We had dinner, and it was a very honest conversation about whether he felt settled at this club and would he like to be here longer. He has always said he likes it here and he wants to be here longer.

“We had a good chance to talk at length when he was in Tampa. I am pretty sure he wants to stay and we can sort something soon.

“We are all relaxed. Normally when that is the case then things get done.

“Now I would be surprised if we don’t sort something out. Daniel is pretty rare as a manager or a head coach in that he is genuinely very selfless.

“He has his head down, works unbelievably hard, and with that in mind it doesn’t become a major agenda item for him. As a character I am probably the same the other way. so let’s speak when the time is right.

“I believe in complete transparency with our staff. Daniel is a key member of staff and he needs to know the challenges ahead if we stay in this league.

“That is being honest, not painting a picture where he signs a new contract and in 12 months we pull the rug from under his feet.”