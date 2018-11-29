Stuart Webber maps out Norwich City’s transfer strategy

Search

29 November, 2018 - 06:00
City sporting director Stuart Webber knows success on the pitch could bring unwanted transfer interest. Picture: Denise Bradley

City sporting director Stuart Webber knows success on the pitch could bring unwanted transfer interest. Picture: Denise Bradley

Norwich City aim to ward off any potential January transfer interest in their stars.

The Canaries top the Championship, with head coach Daniel Farke moulding a squad of young talent and astute overseas signings.

Teemu Pukki and Emi Buendia are embellishing their reputations with every game, while Jamal Lewis, Max Aarons and Todd Cantwell continue to blaze a trail for City’s academy.

Sporting director Stuart Webber made it clear at the recent shareholders’ meeting there will be no lavish spending in the upcoming window - but keeping their best talent is a top priority.

“We do not have to sell in January. There is no pressure to sell from the financial point of view,” he said. “We may choose to with certain players who are less involved in the squad.

“If stupid offers come in for players the reality is you have to listen and you have to be respectful.

“Our idea is to try and keep this squad together and keep it working as it has for as long as we can.

“Last summer we had to sell because there was a gun to our head. This coming summer the gun might still be to our head but it won’t be loaded.

“The stark reality if we are still in this league in 12 months we will probably have to sell players again and find ways to finance what we want to do.

“We believe in transparency, so we are not going to say we are sitting top of the league and the world is a great place. There are still concerns and that is why we need everyone pulling together.”

Webber points to the squad depth that has meant limited game time for Kenny McLean and Grant Hanley (through injury), while Ivo Pinto and Ben Marshall have struggled to crack the starting XI.

“Look at Kenny, he started our first home game of the season. Anyone who saw in him pre-season could see a player who can actually help this team,” said Webber. “It is going to be pretty difficult for him to get back in.

“That is a positive. Grant, our captain and an integral part of what we are doing. Same with Grant. Banging on the door to get back in.

“We are more relaxed (in terms of signings) because we don’t feel there is a need to improve the squad. But who knows? If we get a serious injury to a key position we might have to look at that.

“If we were still top of the league, then we would have to find a way. As we look at it now we don’t have the resource to do that but we feel the depth is there.”

