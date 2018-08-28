Search

Advanced search

Norwich Weather

Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 5°C

min temp: -2°C

Five-day forecast

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Canaries sit back and relax as promotion rivals Leeds and Sheffield United both lose

PUBLISHED: 19:45 19 January 2019 | UPDATED: 20:02 19 January 2019

Daniel Farke celebrated victory with the Carrow Road faithful after his team's 3-1 win over Birmingham on Friday night Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Daniel Farke celebrated victory with the Carrow Road faithful after his team's 3-1 win over Birmingham on Friday night Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Paul Chesterton

It’s been an almost perfect 24 hours for Norwich City, after seeing their Championship promotion rivals falter today while still enjoying the glow of last night’s Carrow Road victory over Birmingham.

With the Canaries able to put their feet up and enjoy the Saturday action after a 3-1 home win over Birmingham on Friday night, they saw leaders Leeds fall to a 2-1 loss at Stoke.

Sam Clucas had put the hosts ahead soon after the break and Leeds skipper Pontus Jansson saw red after picking up his second booking with 15 minutes remaining, before Joe Allen wrapped up Nathan Jones’ first win as Stoke boss in the 88th minute.

Ezgjan Alioski scored a consolation deep into injury-time but it was a third defeat in four league games for the Yorkshire side, keeping them just a point clear of Norwich, who go to Elland Road in a fortnight.

Marcelo Bielsa’s side – fresh from the ‘spygate’ controversy sparked by the Argentine manager – will also have to go to Rotherham without Jansson next weekend now, as the Swede serves a one-game ban.

Leeds United's Pontus Jansson is sent off during the Sky Bet Championship match at the bet365 Stadium, Stoke Picture: Dave Thompson/PA WireLeeds United's Pontus Jansson is sent off during the Sky Bet Championship match at the bet365 Stadium, Stoke Picture: Dave Thompson/PA Wire

The day got even better when third-placed Sheffield United – ahead of City on goal difference at the start of the weekend – lost 1-0 at Swansea in the day’s late kick-off to stay three points adrift ahead of their trip to Carrow Road next Saturday.

There was more good news as Middlesbrough dropped two points at home to Millwall, with Canaries loanee Ben Marshall helping the Lions draw 1-1, leaving Boro fifth and six points adrift of Norwich.

Fourth-placed West Brom don’t play until Monday night, when they travel to Bolton as they look to close their six-point gap to the Canaries.

Derby remain sixth after a 2-1 home win over Reading but Bristol City are chasing hard after ruining Martin O’Neill’s homecoming at Nottingham Forest, winning 1-0 to make it four successive victories.

At the other end of the table it was back to losing ways for new-look Ipswich, as Paul Lambert’s charm offensive – supposedly paying for the travel of Town fans out of his own pocket, after also writing an open letter to supporters – failed to prevent a 2-0 defeat at Blackburn, leaving the Tractor Boys bottom but still seven points from safety.

Related articles

Topic Tags:

Most Read

This is when it’s expected to start snowing in Norwich

A shopper slowly making their way up an icy Timber Hill. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

‘Devastated beyond words’ - Five-year-old moved to hospice for end of life care after year-long cancer fight

Sprowston schoolgirl Sophie Taylor underwent a major operation on one of her legs at the Royal National Orthopaedic Hospital in Stanmore. She is pictured here in hospital after the operation. Photo: supplied by the Taylor family

Mum fears she could face daily fines as parking enforcement introduced

Kimberley Page with her three-year-old son Hunter. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Why is this Virgin Atlantic plane circling over Norfolk?

A Virgin Atlantic Boeing 747 spotted carrying out a test flight over Norwich today. Picture: Richard Davies

Tiger stores in Norwich reducing all stock to £2 or less

intu Chapelfield Credit: intu Chapelfield

Most Read

This is when it’s expected to start snowing in Norwich

A shopper slowly making their way up an icy Timber Hill. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

‘Devastated beyond words’ - Five-year-old moved to hospice for end of life care after year-long cancer fight

#includeImage($article, 225)

Mum fears she could face daily fines as parking enforcement introduced

#includeImage($article, 225)

Why is this Virgin Atlantic plane circling over Norfolk?

#includeImage($article, 225)

Tiger stores in Norwich reducing all stock to £2 or less

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Norwich Evening News

‘How can they survive?’ - Dereham hairdresser’s sponsored silence for Norwich’s homeless

Jane Rice-Smith, left, is taking on a five hour sponsored silence for the homeless and hoping to raise £1,000. Pictured, Jane with daughter Jess Hood at their business Rouge et Noir in Dereham. Picture: IAN BURT

‘Phew!’: Relief for campaigners as developers fail in bid to overturn church planning call

Local residents who are furious about plans drawn up by developers to redevelop St Peter's Methodist Church in Park Lane and replace it with 20 flats + one house. PHOTO BY SIMON FINLAY

Man arrested after large packet of class A drugs found ‘within his person’

A man was arrested in Norwich for possession of class A drugs after he was found to be carrying a wrap 'within his person'. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

Footballer James Maddison shares photo of “little angel” Sophie Taylor in touching tribute following her death

Former Norwich City footballer James Maddison has paid tribute to

Another knife taken off Norwich streets by police

Knife seized by police in Norwich. PIC: Norwich Police Twitter.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists