TEAM NEWS: Jamal Lewis heads a tale of injury woe for Canaries ahead of Owls’ clash

Jamal Lewis is a major injury doubt for Norwich City’s Championship trip to Sheffield Wednesday.

Daniel Farke delivered a gloomy fitness bulletin at Colney on Friday afternoon. Lewis is struggling with a hamstring problem picked up in the midweek Carabao Cup 2-1 fourth round defeat at Bournemouth.

Todd Cantwell (hamstring) and Ivo Pinto (back) are both ruled out while Jordan Rhodes is ineligible against his parent club.

“We have a few concerns,” said Farke. “Todd is not available. We have tried everything to get him ready but he can’t travel with us. He still feels problems in his hamstring.

“Jamal has some problems with his hamstring. I rested him on Thursday and today we were a bit careful. He wasn’t there with the full load in training but he is crucial to us so we hope we can have a late decision. But he felt some problems with his hamstring after the game so there must be some question marks. He is doubtful.

“Ivo Pinto is out. He had a hit against his upper back. He wasn’t able to turn and he had some problems with his neck. I had to substitute him after 65 minutes the other night.”

Marco Stiepermann (tonsillitis) is fit to travel but the likes of Louis Thompson (shoulder), Grant Hanley (quad) and Kenny McLean (ankle) are still on the sidelines.

“Marco was back on the training pitch today (Friday),” said Farke. “At least he will be able to travel with us but we will have to make a late decision if he is in the squad.

“Some good news on Grant. He was with us on the training pitch for the first time on Wednesday. He is training with the under-23s now and I expect him to be really back after the international break. Maybe a topic for Millwall, although you would say it is too soon.

“Kenny started to do some light training. The crutches are now away and he has some slight running sessions. Hopefully he can return as soon as possible, maybe after the international break. It will last a few more weeks.

“Louis had the surgery on Wednesday. It went okay so he will be out for 12 weeks or so. The ligaments in the shoulder had to be stabilised. From day to day it is improving and we look forward to having him back.”

Farke admitted he faces a selection poser to comply with the homegrown rule on naming seven homegrown qualified players in his matchday 18.

“With Jordan out as well we have some problems with the homegrown rule,” said Farke. “It is a bit tricky to find the right solutions. We have to handle it. It could be we look at the development squad. No Aston Oxborough either in the goalkeeper position. In general, we have 10 homegrown players not available. It could be several of our young lads who could travel with us.

“We will name 18 players. No problem.”

Carlton Morris and Matt Jarvis remain longer term injury absentees, while Nelson Oliveira is out of favour.

