STARTING XIs: Jamal Lewis passed fit; call ups for young blood

PUBLISHED: 14:25 03 November 2018 | UPDATED: 14:33 03 November 2018

Jamal Lewis of Norwich and Jordon Ibe of Bournemouth in action during the Carabao Cup match at the Vitality Stadium, Bournemouth Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd +44 7904 640267 30/10/2018

Jamal Lewis of Norwich and Jordon Ibe of Bournemouth in action during the Carabao Cup match at the Vitality Stadium, Bournemouth Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd +44 7904 640267 30/10/2018

©Focus Images Limited www.focus-images.co.uk +447814 482222

Jamal Lewis has been named in Norwich City’s starting line up for the Championship test at Sheffield Wednesday - with Mario Vrancic, Onel Hernandez and Teemu Pukki also included in the XI.

Timi Odusina of Norwich and Alfie Payne of Norwichbefore the Sky Bet Championship match at Hillsborough, Sheffield Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd +44 7904 640267 03/11/2018Timi Odusina of Norwich and Alfie Payne of Norwichbefore the Sky Bet Championship match at Hillsborough, Sheffield Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd +44 7904 640267 03/11/2018

Lewis has been struggling with a hamstring problem in recent days since the Carabao Cup exit at Bournemouth but is included in an unchanged backline from the previous league win against Brentford.

Hernandez replaces the injured Todd Cantwell, Vrancic replaces Marco Stiepermann, while Pukki is in for the ineligible Jordan Rhodes against his parent club.

Daniel Farke revealed he had some big calls to make on Friday to comply with naming seven homegrown players in his matchday 18 with 10 homegrown qualified players unavailable through injury or ineligibility.

That has opened the door for development talent Alfie Payne and Timi Odusina to be named on the substitutes’ bench, alongside fit-again Ben Marshall and Ben Godfrey.

Norwich: Krul; Aarons, Zimmermann, Klose, Lewis; Tettey (C), Leitner; Buendia, Vrancic, Onel Hernandez; Pukki. Subs: McGovern (GK), Godfrey, Marshall, Stiepermann, Payne, Odusina, Srbeny

• You call follow all the action live from Hillsborough in our Matchday Live blog at pinkun.com

