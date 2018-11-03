Video

Sheffield Wednesday v Norwich City: The Lowdown

Mario Vrancic pushed his claims for a starting role at Hillsborough in an impressive cup outing against Bournemouth Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd Paul Chesterton

Can Norwich City end Hillsborough hoodoo? Get in the mood with videos, quotes, team news and expected formations.

SHEFFIELD WEDNESDAY TEAM NEWS

Fernando Forestieri (hamstring) has been ruled out for the next two games. Former Norwich striker Gary Hooper has had groin surgery and will be out until 2019.

NORWICH TEAM NEWS

Jamal Lewis picked up a hamstring problem on the south-coast Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd Jamal Lewis picked up a hamstring problem on the south-coast Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Jamal Lewis (hamstring) is a major injury doubt. Todd Cantwell (hamstring) and Ivo Pinto (back) are definitely ruled out. Marco Stiepermann (tonsillitis) will travel but Daniel Farke is poised to make a late decision on the German.

Jordan Rhodes is ineligible against his parent club. Fit-again Teemu Pukki returns to the league squad. Grant Hanley trained with the first team on Wednesday for the first time since undergoing treatment for a quad problem.

The Scot should be back in the mix after the upcoming international break. Kenny McLean has returned to light training after his ankle surgery.

Carlton Morris and Matt Jarvis (both knee injuries) remain sidelined while striker Nelson Oliveira is out of favour.

FROM THE DUGOUT

“The history doesn’t play a large role for me. It was a strange game (last season’s 5-1 final day defeat). Christoph Zimmermann was there nearly with an own goal. Grant Hanley was out with injury and then James Maddison was injured in a big injury during this game.

“It felt strange, maybe some of the players were already on the beach.

Barry Bannan is a key player for the Owls Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd Barry Bannan is a key player for the Owls Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

“We conceded a few goals and still had plenty of chances before we conceded two late counters. A different period.”

Daniel Farke

“It has been a tough week for us (after 3-1 away defeat at Birmingham City) but we only have two options. You let it carry on or you put a stop to it. We have to put a stop to it. The only way to put this right is hard work and desire.

Grant Hanley is closing in on a Norwich first team return Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Grant Hanley is closing in on a Norwich first team return Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

“We must stick together and try to do the right things. The players are hurting and want to put things right. We have to get on with it and do it ourselves. We have to perform when we go out on the pitch on a Saturday. It is performances that change how the fans feel.

“The fans have got every right to be concerned when you lose three games in a row.”

Tom Leeds, Owls captain

POSSIBLE LINE-UPS

Sheffield Wednesday (4-3-1-2): Dawson, Palmer, Lees, Hector, Fox, Pelupessy, Bannan, Reach, Onomah, Nuhiu, Fletcher.

Norwich (4-2-3-1): Krul, Aarons, Zimmermann, Klose, Lewis, Trybull, Tettey, Buendia, Leitner, Hernandez, Pukki.

Owls' captain Tom Lees is warning Norwich to expect a strong response to recent adversity Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd Owls' captain Tom Lees is warning Norwich to expect a strong response to recent adversity Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

DANGERMAN – BARRY BANNAN

Regarded as one of the best Championship technicians operating in midfield. But six yellow cards in 15 appearances this season would also testify to a combative streak.

Caused Norwich plenty of problems at Hillsborough on the final day of last season.

Most of the Owls’ best attacking work goes through him. Scottish international who started out at Aston Villa but has been a mainstay in Yorkshire since 2015.

BY THE BOOK

Sheffield Wednesday: 21/20

Draw: 23/10

Norwich: 13/10

REFEREE – STEPHEN MARTIN (STAFFS)

Booked Mario Vrancic the last time he took charge of Norwich in a 1-1 Championship draw at Barnsley. Shown 20 yellow and two red cards in nine appointments this season.