TEAM NEWS: Double injury blow for Canaries

Moritz Leitner missed the draw at Hull City with a calf problem Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Paul Chesterton

Moritz Leitner and Onel Hernandez are out of Norwich City’s Championship game against Rotherham United.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

If viewing our live debate on a phone or tablet please make sure your browser and operating system are updated to the latest versions

Daniel Farke confirmed on Friday afternoon at Colney key midfielder Leitner had not recovered from the calf injury that kept him out of the midweek 0-0 draw at Hull City. Leitner returned to Norwich on the day of the game for scans after initially travelling to Humberside.

Now Hernandez has joined the casualty list with a hamstring problem that will be scanned on Saturday.

“Sadly we have to play without Moritz (for Saturday). No chance. He has an injury in his calf,” said Farke. “We hope he is back for the Bolton game. It depends a bit on how it develops from day to day. If all goes to plan then it will be the middle of next week.

“Then he would be available for Bolton.

“In the beginning (after Hull) we were a bit concerned about Teemu Pukki and Emi Buendia because they got two hits and some bloody socks. They are okay. Sadly we have to do without Onel Hernandez. He felt some slight problems in his hamstring today.

“There is no chance to involve him this weekend. A bit too early to say how long he will be out. He will have a scan on Saturday. There might be some blood in his hamstring so we have to wait for it to calm down before we can scan it to get the diagnosis.

“I don’t think it is a big thing. He didn’t feel any pain walking or jogging but he can’t sprint.

“Maybe the same time as Moritz. Maybe eight days to two weeks. Bolton could be a bit trickier for Onel.”

The club’s development squad is in action on Friday night in the Premier League Cup and Grant Hanley will again feature for the Under-23s as he looks to get some minutes on the pitch after his long term lay off with a quad issue.

Matt Jarvis is not in the mix against Nottingham Forest’s U23s at Colney.

“Grant will get some minutes. We spoke about how it was important to get his feeling again,” said Farke. “Plus in the centre back positions, we have options in good shape. There is no need to force it too much. We’ll bring him back when he is 100pc in his rhythm.

“With him (Jarvis) it was more like it differed between days when he can train with us and when we have to calm down the load. The sports science people want to be a bit more careful and decided he won’t be involved.”

Kenny McLean is still a few weeks from being involved after ankle surgery, although the Scottish international is now back in light training. Carlton Morris is another on the comeback trail ahead of the festive period.

Louis Thompson (shoulder) remains another longer term injury absentee while striker Nelson Oliveira is out of favour.

• Re-live the main lines from the press conference in the window above