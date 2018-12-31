Search

Advanced search

Norwich Weather

Overcast

Overcast

max temp: 9°C

min temp: 7°C

Five-day forecast

Press conference recap: Canaries prepare for New Year’s Day trip to Brentford

31 December, 2018 - 12:55
Next up for Daniel Farke anjd his high-flying Canaries is a trip to west London to take on Brentford Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Next up for Daniel Farke anjd his high-flying Canaries is a trip to west London to take on Brentford Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Paul Chesterton

Norwich City head coach Daniel Farke is speaking to the media this lunchtime, ahead of his team’s trip to Brentford on New Year’s Day.

If viewing our live debate on a phone or tablet please make sure your browser and operating system are updated to the latest versions

The Canaries are looking to bounce back from their first defeat in 13 league games after a dramatic 4-3 home loss to promotion rivals Derby on Saturday.

While that result has checked a remarkable few months for Farke’s team, they remain in a very healthy position in second place in the Championship table as 2018 draws to a close.

With a shock 2-0 home defeat to Hull for leaders Leeds, City are three points adrift of top spot and two points clear of third placed West Brom, who salvaged a 1-1 home draw with Sheffield Wednesday thanks to a late equaliser.

All of which has teed up an intriguing final round of festive matches before a break for the FA Cup third round, with Leeds travelling to play-off hopefuls Nottingham Forest and West Brom to mid-table Blackburn.

Farke is set to provide his latest team news following the Derby defeat but Moritz Leitner (ankle), Jamal Lewis (hamstring) and Emi Buendia (ankle) are all set to be missing until at least mid-January.

Kenny McLean is back in full training but likely to be targeting Saturday’s home clash with League One side Portsmouth in the FA Cup, while long-term injury victims Louis Thompson, Carlton Morris and Matt Jarvis are all only just returning to full training.

Brentford have won just two of their 13 matches since head coach Dean Smith left for Aston Villa in October, with his successor Thomas Frank taking over and losing eight of his first 10.

The Bees have rallied recently though, beating Bolton 1-0 at Griffin Park and drawing 1-1 at Bristol City and 0-0 at Birmingham.

• Catch up with the key lines from the press conference above

Related articles

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Norwich road reopened following crash

Watton Road in Colney, Norwich, near Spire Hospital, was blocked for three hours follwoing a crash. Picture: Google Maps

Man found dead at community centre car park

A body of a man was found at Hellesdon Community Centre car park. Picture: Submitted

Care home where residents were left with cold cups of tea and food out of reach rated inadequate again

Larchwood Nursing Home, Norwich. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Man taken to hospital and four arrests made following fight in village

Four people were arrested on suspicion of affray after police were called to a disturbance at Station Road in Hoveton. Picture Google.

Thousands of homes are planned for Norwich, will 2019 be the year they get built?

An artist's impression of what the St Anne's Wharf development could look like when complete Pic: Archant Library.

Most Read

Bricks thrown through windscreens as vandals target 22 cars in one night

A damaged Toyota C-HR on Westwood Avenue. Kayleigh Baker

Norwich road reopened following crash

Watton Road in Colney, Norwich, near Spire Hospital, was blocked for three hours follwoing a crash. Picture: Google Maps

Man taken to hospital and four arrests made following fight in village

Four people were arrested on suspicion of affray after police were called to a disturbance at Station Road in Hoveton. Picture Google.

Cockroach infested restaurant re-opens as boss pleads ‘give us another chance’

Sahill Shahriya, owner of Diss Tandoori, which has re-opened after being forced to close following a cockroach infestation. Picture: Simon Parkin

Weird Norfolk: Is this haunting video of intu Chapelfield proof that ghosts exist?

Is this red balloon being pulled by a ghostly entity or does it have a mundane explanation? Picture: PC333/Youtube

Latest from the Norwich Evening News

Press conference recap: Canaries prepare for New Year’s Day trip to Brentford

Next up for Daniel Farke anjd his high-flying Canaries is a trip to west London to take on Brentford Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Man found dead at community centre car park

A body of a man was found at Hellesdon Community Centre car park. Picture: Submitted

Nightmare on Elm Hill over: Road closure to protect listed house made permanent

Elm Hill in Norwich, at the junction with Waggon and Horses Lane Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Revealed: Thousands of undiagnosed dementia cases in Norfolk

Sally Copley, Alzheimer’s Society’s Director of Policy Campaigns and Partnerships. Photo: Alzheimer’s Society

The Workshop, Norwich, restaurant review: A wide variety of dishes in this cool city spot

The Workshop, on Earlham Road, Norwich. Pictured, green olives and pickled pepper, taramasalata, hummus, and anchovies. Photo: Geraldine Scott
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists