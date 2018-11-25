Search

Advanced search

Norwich Weather

Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 9°C

min temp: 4°C

Five-day forecast

Video

Paddy Davitt: Norwich City player ratings after a thrilling 4-1 Championship win against Swansea City

25 November, 2018 - 06:01
Emi Buendia lit up Norwich City's win at Swansea Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Emi Buendia lit up Norwich City's win at Swansea Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Paul Chesterton

Our Norwich City correspondent Paddy Davitt has posted his marks following the Canaries’ 4-1 romp at the Liberty Stadium

Here is Paddy’s verdict on Daniel Farke’s impressive troops, who made it six league wins on the spin in Wales.

• Tim Krul

Punished for failing to deal decisively with Kyle Naughton’s long range shot. Decent stops from Bersant Celina’s free kick and powerful second half hit from Wilfried Bony. 6

• Max Aarons

Overlapping burst and pinpoint low cross despatched by Marco Stiepermann. Did not have life all his own way against Daniel James but stuck gamely to his task. 7

• Christoph Zimmermann

Credit for subduing a dangerous customer in Oli McBurnie. Scottish international escaped only once in chasing down Krul’s spill. 7

• Timm Klose

Another gorgeous long range link up with Emi Buendia for the third goal. Couple of vital clearing headers during Swans’ most threatening spell in the second half. 7

MORE: Have your say on our new look Pinkun forum

• Jamal Lewis

No complaints with the booking for blocking James. Perhaps more circumspect in his attacking urges than recent weeks. 7

• Alex Tettey

Used all his experience and screening instincts in those early, uncomfortable moments. 7

• Moritz Leitner

Swansea were clearly wise to his influence on this Canaries’ side, in the manner they pressed and harried. Broke the lines superbly in the second half to range forward and tee up Onel Hernandez, who curled a shot wide. 7

• Emi Buendia

Top drawer display. Pressed Celina to force a turnover for the second goal he coolly rolled beyond Erwin Mulder. Then a cushioned header into the path of Teemu Pukki to spark the third before a crossfield spot freed Hernandez to cross for Pukki’s finish. 9

• Marco Stiepermann

Good day at the office. Threaded an intelligent pass into Pukki that led to the opening goal. Got his reward when picked out by Max Aarons later in the half. Decent in tight spaces. 8

• Onel Hernandez

Twisted and turned in the box before picking out Pukki to slot the fourth goal. Not quite offering the same productivity as Buendia in goals and assists of late but more than meriting place in the side. 7

• Teemu Pukki

Speed of thought evident in the near post run and swivelled finish that brought him an 11th Norwich goal in 17 appearances. But his willingness to pull defenders out of position a constant theme again, leading directly to the first and third City goals. 8

City substitutes

• Todd Cantwell n/a

(for Onel Hernandez, 77)

• Mario Vrancic n/a

(for Emi Buendia, 86)

• Jordan Rhodes n/a

(for Moritz Leitner, 89)

For the latest Norwich City news and opinion follow Group Football Editor Paddy Davitt on the following channels…

Paddy Davitt on Twitter @paddyjdavitt

Paddy Davitt on Instagram @pj_davitt

Paddy Davitt on Periscope @paddyjdavitt

Related articles

Topic Tags:

Sport Most Read

Opinion ‘Huge credit to Daniel Farke. Loving the ride’ – City fans relishing table-topping form

Teemu Pukki of Norwich celebrates scoring his sides 4th goal during the Sky Bet Championship match at the Liberty Stadium, Swansea Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Video ANALYSIS: Watch Michael Bailey’s video verdict as Norwich City make it a super six in Swansea

Norwich City correspondent Michael Bailey gives his video verdict from the Liberty Stadium, as the Canaries beat Swansea City.

Video Daniel Farke insists Norwich City are the real deal after swatting Swansea City 4-1 to stay top

Max Aarons takes the plaudits for his key role in Norwich City's third goal of a 4-1 romp at Swansea City Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Video Paddy’s Pointers: Five observations from Norwich City’s emphatic 4-1 Championship win against Swansea City

Teemu Pukki slotted again for Norwich City at Swansea City Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Pukki proved so pivotal again as the Canaries party cranks up a notch in Swansea

Teemu Pukki celebrates scoring City's fourth goal at Swansea with the away fans Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the Evening News
digital edition

Subscribe
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists

Newsletter Sign Up

Norwich Evening News daily newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy