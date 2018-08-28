Video

Paddy Davitt: Norwich City player ratings after a 2-1 Championship away win at Nottingham Forest

Timm Klose celebrates City's winner at Forest Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Paul Chesterton

Our Norwich City correspondent Paddy Davitt has posted his marks following the Canaries’ 2-1 victory at Nottingham Forest

Here is Paddy’s verdict on Daniel Farke’s troops, who hit back to inflict a first defeat in 13 at the City Ground on the Reds.

• Tim Krul

No chance with Lewis Grabban’s opener. Thereafter had a reasonably comfortable ride. Testament to the control from the men in front of him. 7

• Max Aarons

Hesitant early on. Allowed Joe Lolley to cut inside and crash a shot against the bar. Responded in the fashion we have come to expect. 7

• Christoph Zimmermann

Must share culpability with his centre back partner for ball watching as Joao Carvalho picked out Grabban to rifle hosts ahead. Couple of timely blocks. 7

• Timm Klose

Recovered superbly from allowing Grabban to dart in behind. Trigger movements in the opposition box any forward would be proud of to notch a second half brace. Led the fightback from the front. Massively important figure in this young side. 8

• Jamal Lewis

Looked in for a tough shift after Carvalho nutmegged him early on. Another who responded in kind. Beauty of a low cross should have been finished by Marco Stiepermann. Attack was his best form of defence on the day. Late surging run and shot saved. 7

• Alex Tettey

Drove his side on in the face of early adversity. Combative in the tackle and used all his experience to halt the Reds on the counter at times. Vital cog. Loving the shocking pink boots. 7

• Moritz Leitner

Borderline eight out of ten. Sublime free kick just needed a runner, and Timm Klose obliged. Willingness to probe in advanced areas throughout. But also found reverse gear when required to help out his defence. 7

• Onel Hernandez

Things happen when Hernandez is on the park. Collected Todd Cantwell’s pass in his stride but fired an angled shot against the far post. Gave Ben Osborn some torrid moments before the lack of recent activity caught up with him. 7

• Marco Stiepermann

Some way off pre-international break levels. Highlighted by the glaring near post miss from Jamal Lewis’ cross. Sloppy in general play. Looked sluggish. 6

• Todd Cantwell

Arguably his best shift in a Norwich shirt at first team level. Fearless in possession. Vision and touch created two stand out first half chances. Clearly has the licence to roam infield and playing like a young man who feels he has the trust of his head coach and team mates. 8

• Jordan Rhodes

Big boots to fill with Teemu Pukki sidelined. Best effort was a powerful long range shot pushed away. Glancing header parried by Costel Pantillimon led to Klose’s close range winner. 7

City substitutes

• Emi Buendia 6

(for Onel Hernandez, 76)

• Mario Vrancic n/a

(for Marco Stiepermann, 80)

• Tom Trybull n/a

(for Todd Cantwell, 90+4)

