Search

Advanced search

Norwich Weather

Rain

Rain

max temp: 9°C

min temp: 7°C

Five-day forecast

Video

Time’s Up for Nelson Oliveira at Norwich City

PUBLISHED: 16:30 23 November 2018 | UPDATED: 16:30 23 November 2018

Nelson Oliveira needs to get a move in January Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Nelson Oliveira needs to get a move in January Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

©Focus Images Limited www.focus-images.co.uk +447814 482222

Nelson Oliveira needs to leave Norwich City in January.

The Portugal international was unable to get a summer move, after falling out of favour under Daniel Farke, but sporting director Stuart Webber admits a New Year divorce is best for both parties.

“If he stays, no one really wins,” he said. “We are open to offers for him in January. He is open to leaving because he knows he needs to play football.

“As a club we have an expensive asset sat there and for him his career is disappearing and you only get one opportunity. He knows that. Nelson and I have an honest relationship.

“We speak at least once a week on it. It is very professional. There are no problems.

“He has not been banished out of the group. He trains every day. I can’t speak highly of how he has handled it.”

Webber revealed at the annual shareholders’ meeting the club had rejected offers for Swiss international defender Timm Klose last summer but there was no firm interest in Oliveira, who has not featured for the Canaries since the final day of the previous campaign.

“We never had anything direct. Hopefully that changes this winter,” said Webber. “No direct offers to us (last summer). There was some interest guided to us from his agent, which his agent said were not of interest to Nelson. We respected that.

“We were very honest with him towards the end of last season. He was honest with us.

“And the same at the start of this season, once we had signed Teemu (Pukki) and Jordan (Rhodes). So far, with how the strikers have done, that has been justified from our point of view. We have not had a situation where we need Nelson. For him, he needs to get out and go and play football.

“He is 27, a full international, and it is doing him no good to not be playing, or playing the odd game for the under-23s.

“What I would say is Nelson has been unbelievably professional in terms of his attitude in training. He works hard, he keeps himself fit, but unfortunately for him he is not part of the group.”

The former Benfica forward is under contract at Carrow Road until 2020, after signing a four-year deal in 2016.

Oliveira has plundered 19 league goals in 65 appearances for the Canaries.

Related articles

Topic Tags:

Sport Most Read

Opinion Michael Bailey: A Norwich City AGM – but not as we’ve known it

Norwich City's key personnel were on hand at the club's annual general meeting at Carrow Road. Picture: Denise Bradley

Video Stuart Webber on Southampton job link and Daniel Farke contract talks

Stuart Webber dismissed speculation touting him with Premier League Southampton Picture: Denise Bradley

Updated TEAM NEWS: Grant Hanley set for U23s run out

Grant Hanley is not set to be involved at Swansea. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Video ‘Maybe some people aren’t happy I am here but no-one can take away what we did there’ - Paul Lambert proud of City legacy

Former Norwich City chief Paul Lambert knows the scale of the task to get Ipswich Town up the Championship table Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Video Cold financial chill fails to dampen Ed Balls’ optimism for Norwich City’s revival

Chairman Ed Balls addresses shareholders at Norwich City's AGM Picture: Denise Bradley

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the Evening News
digital edition

Subscribe
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists

Newsletter Sign Up

Norwich Evening News daily newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy