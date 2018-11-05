Live

The Norwich City Debate – Join us from 1pm

Norwich City correspondents Paddy Davitt and David Freezer host our latest pinkun.com online debate with supporters.

In our regular online question and answer session, the boys will be on hand to discuss the latest Norwich City action and big talking points surrounding the club.

Daniel Farke’s side briefly went top of the Championship on Saturday, after a thumping 4-0 away victory over Sheffield Wednesday, before Leeds moved above them on goal difference following a 2-1 win on Sunday at Wigan.

City have only lost once in the league since the Whites’ triumphed at Carrow Road in August and home fans will expect another assured display this weekend against struggling Millwall.

The debate is open for 45 minutes each week through the season, from 1pm, over at pinkun.com/debate – where you can also review the discussion after the event by scrolling down the window below.

