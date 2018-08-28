Search

Updated

‘I’ll give everything I’ve got for Ipswich Town’ - Paul Lambert takes charge of Norwich City’s rivals

PUBLISHED: 09:05 27 October 2018 | UPDATED: 09:46 27 October 2018

Paul Lambert is back in the Championship at Ipswich Town Picture: Dave Thompson/PA Wire.

Archant

Norwich City Hall of Famer Paul Lambert is the new Ipswich Town manager.

Lambert was confirmed as Paul Hurst’s replacement on Saturday morning, signing a deal at Portman Road until 2021.

The Scot becomes the first manager to take charge of both East Anglian clubs, after a stunning three-year stint at Carrow Road when he led the Canaries from League One to the Premier League before leaving to join Aston Villa.

“I can’t wait to get going and I’ll be using all my experience and give everything I’ve got for Ipswich Town,” said Lambert, speaking to the Blues’ official site.

“I know about the history of the club, what a fantastic football club it is, and I’m proud to be the manager here.

“Obviously it’s been a difficult start to the season but to get through this period we need to be pulling together as one – players, staff and supporters.

“I want us to play with tempo, with enthusiasm, with drive. I want the players to enjoy their football and I’m relishing the challenge of helping to take this club forward.”

Lambert is expected to be at Millwall on Saturday to watch his new club before he is formally unveiled next week. Lambert’s first game in charge will be the visit of Alex Neil’s Preston.

MORE: Have your say on our Pinkun forum

Town owner, Marcus Evans, is hoping Lambert can re-produce his magic at the Canaries.

“I am delighted that Paul has agreed to become manager of Ipswich Town,” he said.

“He made it clear from our first conversation that he would relish the opportunity to come here.

“He is a very knowledgeable manager who has vast experience of the Championship as well as working for a number of years in the Premier League.

“In his time at Aston Villa he showed he could work with and develop young players and his teams have always looked to play exciting football. Those attributes fit our ethos here.

“He obviously enjoyed a lot of success at our local rivals and the aim for Paul and everyone at the club is to see that repeated here – and bettered.

“The first priority though is to start climbing the table and I urge the supporters to get right behind our new manager and the players to strengthen our ability to do that.”

