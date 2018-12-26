Search

Advanced search

Norwich Weather

Overcast

Overcast

max temp: 8°C

min temp: 6°C

Five-day forecast

Video

BIG MATCH PREVIEW: Daniel Farke summons spirit of Scrooge ahead of Nottingham Forest duel

26 December, 2018 - 06:05
Marco Stiepermann was denied another Norwich City goal by a flying one-handed stop at Blackburn Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Marco Stiepermann was denied another Norwich City goal by a flying one-handed stop at Blackburn Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Paul Chesterton

Scrooge is one Christmas fable Daniel Farke is more than happy to see endure on his watch, when it comes to Norwich City’s defensive approach.

The Canaries’ shut out at Blackburn on Saturday was a welcome addition to the free-flowing attacking football and late goals that have swept City into the Championship promotion picture.

Staying there will require many more clean sheets insists the head coach, ahead of Carrow Road festive tussles against Nottingham Forest on Boxing Day and Derby.

“To have seven clean sheets (before Blackburn) is a solid base but we want to be close to perfection,” he said. “We want to dominate the ball. We want to try and be attacking, to score goals, to be brave, but also to control the counters.

Daniel Farke was pleased with the clean sheet at Blackburn Picture; Paul Chesterton/Focus Images LtdDaniel Farke was pleased with the clean sheet at Blackburn Picture; Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

“It was important our defensive row was concentrated at Blackburn. That was a key part of the win.

“It is not so much always to do with the defensive behaviour. At Bristol their chances came from sloppy passes when we were in possession.

“You beat Millwall 4-3 and that is great but we can do better. When you are a side with the lowest number of goals conceded in the league you can be sure you will be in a good position in the table.

“In this respect only Leeds and Middlesbrough are doing better of the teams at the top.”

MORE: Have your say on our Pinkun forum

Farke would have no qualms pushing Mario Vrancic’s claims for a start if Moritz Leitner and Emi Buendia are ruled out.

Moritz Leitner is struggling to recover from an ankle injury Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images LtdMoritz Leitner is struggling to recover from an ankle injury Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Both have received intensive treatment since early exits at Blackburn with Buendia suffering a dead leg and Leitner an ankle knock. Vrancic replaced the German and teed up the move that led to Teemu Pukki’s late winner.

“If a player is 90 minutes or 45 minutes or 90 seconds on the pitch then try to give your best to help the team. Mario was there with a really, really strong second half. He played a key role,” said Farke.

“The second last pass to Onel (Hernandez) before we scored the goal was crucial.

“Emi had a dead leg. So it is more a question of a few days but when you have four games in 10 days it could be he is out for this whole period. We’ll wait and see how it develops. Our physios will work night and day to get him fit but he is a major doubt.

“Moritz was out for three weeks with a calf injury and then he got a hit on his ankle with a nasty tackle. Let us see what the scans tell us.”

Related articles

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Christmas Day weather warning issued for East Anglia

Forecasters say Norfolk is unlikely to have a white Christmas. Photo: Antony Kelly

Two Christmas Day babies born in Norwich within just three minutes of each other

Sam and Josh De'ath with Christmas Day baby Kobi. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

Norfolk now back on the grid after hundreds of households were left without power on Christmas Day

Hundreds of homes have woken up without power this Christmas morning. Picture: UK Power Network

Man arrested after punching police officer in the face in Norwich

A man has been arrested after a police officer was punched in the face in Norwich. Picture: Ian Burt.

‘Punches thrown’ as four Norfolk Police officers are assaulted on Christmas Eve duty

Four police officers were assaulted in Norfolk on Christmas Eve. Photo: King's Lynn Police

Most Read

Kate Middleton spotted in Norfolk discount store with Princess Charlotte and Prince George

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge with their three children, Prince Louis, Princess Charlotte and Prince George (right) at Anmer Hall in Norfolk. This photograph features on their Royal Highnesses' Christmas card this year. Photo: Matt Porteous/PA

Norfolk now back on the grid after hundreds of households were left without power on Christmas Day

Hundreds of homes have woken up without power this Christmas morning. Picture: UK Power Network

Christmas Day weather warning issued for East Anglia

Forecasters say Norfolk is unlikely to have a white Christmas. Photo: Antony Kelly

Two top Royals stay at home as crowds gather for Christmas Day Sandringham church service

The Duke of Cambridge, the Duchess of Cambridge, the Duchess of Sussex and the Duke of Sussex attend the Christmas Day church service at St Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham. Photo: Joe Giddens/PA Wire

‘Punches thrown’ as four Norfolk Police officers are assaulted on Christmas Eve duty

Four police officers were assaulted in Norfolk on Christmas Eve. Photo: King's Lynn Police

Latest from the Norwich Evening News

Norwich City transfer rumours: Tottenham touted with £15m Max Aarons raid

Max Aarons has been touted with Tottenham Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Decision to give council officers £20m spending power called in for scrutiny

Ben Price, Green Party councillor for Thorpe Hamlet. Picture: Norwich Green Group

Woman able to play with sons after more than four stone weight loss

Steph Hallam lost four and a half stone after joining Slimming World in the new year 2018. PHOTO: Slimming World

Boxing Day sales in Norwich: Guide to which stores open when

The Boxing Day Sales 2017 Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2017

BIG MATCH PREVIEW: Daniel Farke summons spirit of Scrooge ahead of Nottingham Forest duel

Marco Stiepermann was denied another Norwich City goal by a flying one-handed stop at Blackburn Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists