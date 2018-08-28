Video

Nottingham Forest v Norwich City: The Lowdown

Todd Cantwell has given Daniel Farke a selection poser with some composed displays Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd Paul Chesterton

Can Norwich City get back to winning ways against Nottingham Forest? Get in the mood with videos, quotes, team news and expected formations.

NOTTINGHAM FOREST TEAM NEWS

Jack Robinson is suspended after his red card at Middlesbrough. Ben Osborn will get the nod if he recovers from a calf problem.

Daniel Farke expects Nottingham Forest to fight it out for promotion Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd Daniel Farke expects Nottingham Forest to fight it out for promotion Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

NORWICH TEAM NEWS

Teemu Pukki is expected to miss the next four games after suffering a hamstring injury on international duty. Pukki’s place in the line up is likely to be taken by Jordan Rhodes.

Kenny McLean underwent surgery on an ankle problem during the first week of the international shutdown and is targeting a return to training in the middle of November.

That is the same timescale for captain Grant Hanley who has had a course of injections to address a quad problem. Farke reported no fresh injury concerns from the rest of his international contingent.

Carlton Morris and Matt Jarvis (both knee injuries) remain sidelined while striker Nelson Oliveira is out of favour.

Onel Hernandez is pushing for a start after his injury lay-off Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Onel Hernandez is pushing for a start after his injury lay-off Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

FROM THE DUGOUT

“No-one in the league likes to play Norwich I feel. I can’t remember one game this season where the opponent was by far the better side,” he said. “Teams respect us and we want to bring that on the pitch at Nottingham.

“We believe in our strength and our possibilities. It is a tough place to go but you can say that a lot about the Championship. We went to a tough place like Derby and won points.

“We won’t travel to Nottingham hoping not to lose by many goals.”

Daniel Farke

Jamal Lewis was named the Football League's young player-of-the-month Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd Jamal Lewis was named the Football League's young player-of-the-month Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

“I know it is tough. I need to analyse them. We are playing at home and I need to try to make the right call.

“The main thing is that I do not really care who I choose, because I also know that the player who I pick will do his best. And, if I need the other one to come on, he can come on from the bench trying to do his best.

“It is a pleasure for me to have this problem.”

Aitor Karanka has turned the Reds into Championship contenders Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd Aitor Karanka has turned the Reds into Championship contenders Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Aitor Karanka, on who gets the nod between Daryl Murphy or Lewis Grabban to lead the line

POSSIBLE LINE-UPS

Nott’m Forest (4-2-3-1): Pantilimon, Darikwa, Dawson, Fox, Osborn, Colback, Watson, Dias, Carvalho, Lolley, Grabban.

Norwich (4-2-3-1): Krul, Aarons, Zimmermann, Klose, Lewis, Leitner, Tettey, Vrancic, Stiepermann, Hernandez, Rhodes.

BY THE BOOK

Nott’m Forest: 5/4

Draw: 23/10

Norwich: 23/10

(Odds provided by SkyBet)

REFEREE – KEITH STROUD (HAMPSHIRE)

Shown six yellow and no red cards in three games this season. Booked James Maddison in Norwich’s Good Friday 2-0 home defeat to Fulham last season.