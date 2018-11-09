Live

Norwich City v Millwall - Press Conference LIVE

Todd Cantwell has missed the last few games with a hamstring problem Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd Paul Chesterton

Daniel Farke previews Millwall’s Championship visit on Friday lunchtime, with updates from 1pm, and we have the headlines from Colney.

Farke’s squad have had a full week to prepare for the Lions as they look to maintain their promotion push, following last weekend’s thumping 4-0 win at Sheffield Wednesday.

The Canaries’ head coach will be pressed for updates on Todd Cantwell (hamstring) and Ivo Pinto (back) who missed out at Hillsborough. Jordan Rhodes returns to the ranks after being ineligible against his parent club.

Farke will also be asked for the latest fitness bulletin on Scottish internationals Grant Hanley (quad) and Kenny McLean (ankle) who are targeting returns to the first team mix the other side of the international break.

Louis Thompson (shoulder), Carlton Morris and Matt Jarvis (knee injuries) remain sidelined while striker Nelson Oliveira is out of favour.

