STARTING XIs: Marco Stiepermann in, Mario Vrancic out for Canaries

PUBLISHED: 14:11 10 November 2018 | UPDATED: 14:51 10 November 2018

Marco Stiepermann returns to the Norwich City line up Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Marco Stiepermann returns to the Norwich City line up Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Paul Chesterton

Marco Stiepermann is back in the Norwich City line up for the Championship home test against Millwall.

Stiepermann gets the nod in place of Mario Vrancic in the one change to the side that swept away Sheffield Wednesday last weekend.

Daniel Farke has opted to place his trust in the majority of those who have carried the Canaries into the promotion mix.

Vrancic is on a substitutes’ bench that features Jordan Rhodes, after he was ineligible against his parent club, along with Ben Marshall. The former Wolves and Blackburn right-sided player had a successful loan stint at the Lions last season.

Tom Trybull and Todd Cantwell are back in the mix after Cantwell was missing for the past few games with a hamstring problem.

Norwich: Krul; Aarons, Zimmermann, Klose, Lewis; Tettey (C), Leitner; Buendia, Stiepermann, Hernandez; Pukki. Subs: McGovern (GK), Godfrey, Marshall, Vrancic, Rhodes, Trybull, Cantwell.

• You can follow all the action live from Carrow Road in our Matchday Blog at pinkun.com/live

