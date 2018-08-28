Search

Video

Over to you, Jordan. Norwich City expects

PUBLISHED: 06:00 20 October 2018 | UPDATED: 15:22 20 October 2018

Jordan Rhodes is in line to replace injured first choice striker Teemu Pukki Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Jordan Rhodes is in line to replace injured first choice striker Teemu Pukki Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Paul Chesterton

Jordan Rhodes - this is your time at Norwich City.

The on-loan Sheffield Wednesday striker is poised to replace injured frontman Teemu Pukki for Saturday’s testing Championship trip to Nottingham Forest.

Daniel Farke expects the prolific Pukki to be out for the next four games, after suffering a hamstring problem on international duty, and Rhodes is next in line.

“I am totally happy with my options. Now it is time for Jordan and Dennis (Srbeny) to fulfil this role,” he said.

“I totally trust them. We have a good situation to replace Teemu. Perhaps not for the next 20 games but we have some good quality options.

“I am unbelievably happy with my strikers at the minute because they are all delivering.

“I have made it clear at the end of the season nowadays to be in a good position in the league you need 35 goals from your strikers.

“I don’t mind if that is 10 or 12 each from my three strikers, or one has 25 and the other with eight and another with three or four. We are totally on the right way because Teemu was scoring a lot, Jordan always delivered when he was playing and Dennis even with goals and assists from less games.

“We have to handle it.

“Teemu has a small tear (in his hamstring). One thing is for sure he can’t travel to Nottingham. He can’t play against Aston Villa. I expect him to miss Brentford as well. We’ll see how it develops.”

MORE: Have your say on our Pinkun forum

Farke opted not to criticise his Finnish counterpart after Pukki limped out of their Uefa Nations League win over Greece on Monday following a heavy recent workload for club and country.

“It is frustrating because we were so careful with the minutes he was playing and training before the international break in order to calm his load down, watching his nutrition every day and checking all the data to make late decisions on whether he was fit to play each game for us,” said Farke.

“Then when he is away for two weeks you have to wait and pray he returns in a good condition.

“You are always concerned when the players go off on international duty.

“It is a great honour to play for your country but it is a concern the load is so high.

“Teemu is obviously pretty important for Finland and it was normal they were desperate to play him for each and every second. We can’t influence this but no complaints.”

