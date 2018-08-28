Video

Steven Naismith accepts his time is up at Norwich City

Norwich City loanee Steven Naismith is bidding for silverware at Hearts Picture: Adam Davy/PA Wire PA Wire

Canaries’ midfielder Steven Naismith is stepping up his exit strategy from Norwich City as he looks to land some silverware on loan at Hearts.

Naismith has re-launched his career north of the border this season, after being deemed surplus to requirements at Carrow Road entering the final year of his current City deal.

The Scottish international failed to deliver following a big money move from Everton but will be a key figure in Hearts’ bid to beat Celtic on Sunday afternoon to reach the Scottish League Cup final.

Naismith is free to talk to clubs early in the New Year, and a Norwich return is not on the agenda.

“I don’t think so. As a club, they’ve moved on – and they’re flying as well, which is good to see,” he said, quoted in the Edinburgh News. “There has been a big change there. I am, unfortunately, part of the past there.

“In the last week or so it’s been more brought up (signing permanently for Hearts) but I’ve not thought about anything, even the fact that I’ll be on a free transfer in the summer.

“I’ve loved the start of the season. I wouldn’t rule it out at all. But I also know that this season, for me, is about my football – about playing and playing and playing.

“I’m not going to start doing things that will upset that one way or the other, whether that be with Hearts or whatever. Hearts have been great to me in the past year, 18 months come the end of the season. So that’s something that I do appreciate. Journalists having been bringing my future up more. I’ve been playing well and not thinking about it.

“When you are on loan, you just think, ‘Right, I’m on loan, enjoy.’ There is an end point to that loan. My situation is slightly different in that I’ll be out of contract, but I think everybody that’s been involved in this loan is happy.”

