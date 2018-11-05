‘He will feel a million dollars’ - Norwich City ace tipped for big things

Norwich City youngster Mason Bloomfield got off the mark for loan club Hamilton Picture: Gavin Ellis/TGS Gavin Ellis/TGS

Hot shot Mason Bloomfield must seize his big chance after breaking his duck in a season long loan stint at Hamilton.

The Canaries’ striker notched within five minutes of his second half arrival at the weekend to seal a priceless 1-0 Scottish Premiership win over Gary Holt’s Livingston.

The ex-Dagenham prospect is part of an exciting crop of young forwards at Carrow Road jostling to force their way into Daniel Farke’s longer term plans.

Bloomfield and Tristan Abrahams were allowed out on loan this season, while Adam Idah and Anthony Spyrou have been in the goals at development level for the Canaries.

Bloomfield is following the same path as both Carlton Morris and Remi Matthews, who enjoyed successful spells north of the border, and Accies’ chief Martin Canning is in no doubt the 22-year-old can kick on following his landmark match-winning goal.

“He will feel a million dollars right now and rightly so,” he said. “It is credit to Mason because he hasn’t had as many chances as he would have liked but his attitude has been spot on. All the boys work hard and that is a wee lesson for everyone that if you keep working hard you will get an opportunity.

“It was a huge three points for us. There wasn’t a lot in the game and there wasn’t a lot of quality. Livingston make you defend your box and they put a lot of balls in there.”

Accies’ team mate and former Leeds and Sheffield United defender Matt Kilgallon tips Bloomfield to have a big future.

“With Mason, you can play against him in training and not get anywhere near him. He’s that big and strong, and fast,” he said.

“Then other times you might catch him where he’s a little too easy to brush off it and it’s an easy sort of day. He’s a young lad and I know when I was there, I used to do things that I shouldn’t have done when I started playing. But as he gets older he’ll be a right handful.

“It’s just down to him now and he’s a good lad, so hopefully if he can carry on from this then he’ll be massive for us.

“it’s a good place to learn your football and when you do get on the pitch, score some goals.”

Bloomfield signed for City in March 2018 but has yet to make a first team appearance.