Major fitness boost for Norwich City defender

PUBLISHED: 13:56 08 November 2018 | UPDATED: 14:00 08 November 2018

Sean Raggett is targeting a return next month Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Sean Raggett is targeting a return next month Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Powerhouse defender Sean Raggett is set to return to Championship action next month after ankle surgery.

Raggett’s loan stint at Paul Warne’s Rotherham was interrupted after just five games, when he suffered the injury at Wigan in early September.

The centre back has now had the all clear to resume full training as he looks to play a part in the Millers’ Championship survival bid.

“He’ll be on the grass with us in a couple of weeks and we hope to have him available for selection in December,” said Warne. “Norwich have been great with us. He’s been to see the surgeon this week and he’s really pleased with his progress.

“We have to hold him back because if he does too much, too soon it could be a problem.”

City have a January recall option on Raggett, but Timm Klose and Christoph Zimmermann have formed an impressive central defensive pairing, while Grant Hanley is edging closer to full fitness after his quad issue and youngster Ben Godfrey has also been earmarked by Farke as a central defensive option.

Boyhood Norwich fan Warne originally swooped for Raggett to bolster his squad after the Millers’ League One play-off success at Wembley last season.

The former Diss FA Vase winner has guided Rotherham to just one defeat in the last seven ahead of the weekend’s trip to Blackburn this weekend.

“I’m expecting a tough game, he said. “With (Bradley) Dack playing as a 10, he’s one of the outstanding players in the league this season. Out of the three teams that got promoted, they’re the shining light.”

