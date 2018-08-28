Video

Norwich City handed a hat-trick of live TV dates for the new year

Norwich City will tackle current Championship promotion rivals Leeds United at Elland Road in front of the live Sky Sports cameras in February. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Paul Chesterton

Norwich City have been picked for a trio of live television fixtures in the new year, as they bid to turn their promising EFL Championship start into real success.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The Canaries’ first Carrow Road league date of 2019 with Birmingham will now take place on Friday, January 18 with a 7.45pm kick-off.

The current top two of the Championship will face off in the late game on Saturday, February 2 – meaning a 5.30pm kick-off at Elland Road, when Norwich City visit Leeds United.

The third change is arguably the most expected, with Paul Lambert’s Carrow Road return set for a Sunday 12pm kick-off and live Sky Sports coverage on February 10, for a hugely anticipated East Anglian derby with Ipswich Town.

The Birmingham and Leeds fixtures were previously 3pm Saturday kick-offs.

Birmingham have become surprise play-off contenders under Garry Monk, and only an injury-time equaliser from Onel Hernandez at St Andrew’s on the opening day of the season ensured Norwich got off to an unbeaten start.

While City currently lead the Championship, Leeds are their closest current challengers – just one point behind the pace-setters – while Marcelo Bielsa’s side inflicted the heaviest defeat on Daniel Farke’s men this season with a 3-0 win at Carrow Road back in August.

As for Ipswich, they are currently cut adrift at the foot of the Championship and in serious danger of dropping into English football’s third tier for the first time in 60 years.

They are also without a win in the derby since the spring of 2009 – the year Norwich City were relegated to League One.

Norwich’s 5.30pm trip to Bristol City on Saturday is their third appearance in Sky Sports’ listings this season, following a 1-0 victory at QPR in September and a stirring comeback win over Aston Villa at Carrow Road in October.

While live TV games in the Championship are worth barely a five-figure sum to the travelling side, there is a zero to be added to the amount for the hosts – making the dates with Birmingham and Ipswich the relative money-earners for City.

That said, as things currently stand there will be far more than money riding on that trip to Leeds.

Norwich City have said they will announce ticket details for the games in due course.

• For the latest Norwich City news and opinion follow Michael Bailey on the following channels…

Michael Bailey on Twitter @michaeljbailey

Michael Bailey on Facebook @mbjourno

Michael Bailey on Instagram @mrmichaeljbailey