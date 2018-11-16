Search

Live

The Norwich City Debate – Letter from America LIVE

16 November, 2018 - 12:55
Norwich City held an open training session during their Tampa tour - Carlton Morris signs a shirt Picture: David Freezer

David Freezer

Norwich City correspondent David Freezer hosts a special pinkun.com debate from 1pm (UK time) – live from Tampa during the Canaries’ warm weather training camp.

If viewing our live debate on a phone or tablet please make sure your browser and operating system are updated to the latest versions

Dave will answers questions from supporters, as a week-long US stay for Daniel Farke’s squad draws to a close, and the big talking points surrounding the club, like the departure of first team coach Christian Fluthmann confirmed earlier on Friday.

City officials and sponsors have also made fact-finding missions to the Tampa Bay Lightning NHL ice hockey club and the NFL Tampa Bay Buccaneers during a successful trip Stateside.

Confidence remains high, with Farke’s side top of the Championship during the international break, as they prepare to fly back to the UK this weekend to gear up for a return to action at Swansea City.

The debate is open for 45 minutes today and each week, where possible, on a Monday lunchtime throughout the season, from 1pm, over at pinkun.com/debate – where you can also review the discussion after the event by scrolling down the window.

MORE: Have your say on our new look Pinkun forum

Follow David Freezer on Twitter @davefreezer

