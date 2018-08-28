Search

Advanced search

Norwich Weather

Sunny

Sunny

max temp: 0°C

min temp: 0°C

Five-day forecast

Video

Handwriting to blame for bizarre Jamal Lewis exit

PUBLISHED: 15:52 03 December 2018 | UPDATED: 16:01 03 December 2018

Jamal Lewis had an unscheduled early exit against Rotherham Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Jamal Lewis had an unscheduled early exit against Rotherham Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Paul Chesterton

Lines might be on the agenda this week at Colney to ensure no repeat of the case of mistaken identity involving Jamal Lewis against Rotherham.

Teemu Pukki was the intended substitute for Jordan Rhodes late on in the Canaries’ weekend 3-1 Championship win, but Lewis’ number 12 flashed up on the fourth official’s electronic scoreboard.

“There was a problem with the handwriting of my assistant coach,” said Daniel Farke. “For that I think the fourth official read the wrong number and called Jamal out of the pitch. Thankfully it was 3-1 but in that situation when my left back is there with a really good performance I do not want to take him out of the game.

“Teemu gave the sign he was a bit tired and I wanted to replace him with Jordan but after Jamal stepped out of the field he was not allowed to come back. That is the rules maybe.

“The fourth official denied him to go back so we had to play the last five minutes without him.”

Lewis will be back in the ranks for Bolton’s visit to Norfolk this coming weekend but that game is likely to come too soon for Onel Hernandez. Farke, however, delivered a positive fitness bulletin following the Millers’ win after scans on his hamstring issue.

“A light hamstring injury. A little bit of blood. The doctor said he must be out of team training for eight days,” said the City head coach.

“A little hope he can return for Bolton, more realistic for Bristol. It depends when he can step back in. It is not too bad.”

MORE: Have your say on our new look Pinkun forum

Related articles

Topic Tags:

Sport Most Read

Opinion Michael Bailey: Warning, Warne, wee bairns and Norwich’s 93pc chance – Six things learned from Rotherham win

Teemu Pukki, Todd Cantwell and Max Aarons all got their name on the score sheet as Norwich City's impressive Championship season rolled on against Rotherham at Carrow Road. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Video Toothpaste and OTBC made for a ‘surreal’ Norwich City homecoming for Paul Warne

Paul Warne savoured his first managerial visit to boyhood club Norwich City Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Video ‘They have something special’ – Young guns’ Norwich City impact not lost on Vrancic

Todd Cantwell gives Mario Vrancic a high-five as Norwich City equalise against Rotherham United at Carrow Road. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Who could Norwich City be drawn against in the FA Cup third round?

Norwich City academy product Cameron King was unable to force an upset as non-league Halifax were beaten 3-1 by AFC Wimbledon in the FA Cup second round on Saturday Picture: Ian Hodgson/PA Wire

When is the FA Cup third round draw being made?

Jamal Lewis scored a dramatic FA Cup goal at Chelsea for Norwich City last season Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the Evening News
digital edition

Subscribe
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists

Newsletter Sign Up

Norwich Evening News daily newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy