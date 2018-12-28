Search

Canaries leading the way for late goals in the Championship this season

28 December, 2018 - 06:45
Onel Hernandez was the late hero with two injury-time goals for Norwich against Forest Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Paul Chesterton

Norwich City have scored more late goals than any of their Championship rivals so far this season.

With 24 games played the Canaries have now managed 18 goals from the 75th minute onwards, following their dramatic fightback from 3-0 down to draw 3-3 against Nottingham Forest.

Mario Vrancic’s deflected shot began the chaotic comeback in the 78th minute of an already dramatic Boxing Day battle packed with controversy.

Onel Hernandez then snatched an unlikely point with goals in the fourth and eighth minute of added time to spark wild celebrations and complete another memorable chapter of Carrow Road action for the season.

Daniel Farke’s high-flying team have now earned 20 points with late goals in eight of their matches, six of them at home, and have scored six goals in injury-time.

In total the Canaries have now scored 18 goals after the 75th minute of their 24 Championship matches, one more than third-placed West Brom have managed.

Next in the late goal stakes is leaders Leeds with 12 – as many as Norwich have managed on their own turf alone – and Alex Neil’s Preston on 11.

It was also the fourth Carrow Road game on the spin that City have scored at least three goals, following the thrilling 4-3 win over Millwall which featured two injury-time goals, the 3-1 comeback win over Rotherham and another added-time winner to beat Bolton 3-2.

That has helped put Farke’s side on 44 goals overall for the campaign, two fewer that Aston Villa have managed, with West Brom the top scorers on an impressive 52.

Norwich also now have 23 goals from 12 home league matches, just two short of the total managed from 23 Carrow Road matches last season.

Championship goals

West Brom – 52

Aston Villa – 46

NORWICH – 44

Leeds – 42

Sheffield United – 39

Goals after 75 minutes

NORWICH – 18

West Brom – 17

Leeds – 12

Preston – 11

Aston Villa, Birmingham, Swansea – 10

(Source: WhoScored.com)

