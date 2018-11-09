Search

Advanced search

Norwich Weather

Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 13°C

min temp: 10°C

Five-day forecast

Video

Timm Klose misses out on player-of-the-month prize

09 November, 2018 - 06:00
Timm Klose missed out in the player-of-the-month stakes Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Timm Klose missed out in the player-of-the-month stakes Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Paul Chesterton

Norwich City have suffered a double snub with Timm Klose missing out on the Championship player-of-the-month award – after head coach Daniel Farke failed to be shortlisted for the managerial prize.

Birmingham’s in-form striker Lukas Jutkiewicz won the player gong for his five goals last month, including a hat-trick against Rotherham.

QPR’s Steve McClaren saw off competition from Frank Lampard, Garry Monk and Millwall’s Neil Harris, who brings the Lions to Carrow Road this weekend, to lift the manager-of-the-month award.

Former Ipswich Town boss George Burley was part of the judging panel that surprisingly overlooked Farke for a second consecutive month, after the German’s success in turning the Canaries into promotion hopefuls.

Norwich took 10 points from five league games in October, as well as a spirited Carabao Cup exit at Premier League Bournemouth. City did slip to a 1-0 home defeat to Stoke City and were pegged back very late at Derby in a 1-1 draw at the start of last month.

Klose also missed out after a superb month that also saw him clock up his 100th appearance for the Canaries.

The Swiss international’s citation read: ‘The lynchpin of a Norwich defence which conceded just four goals in five games, the defender made a difference in the other box, scoring three goals from corners, two of them powerful headers, and an assist against Brentford.’

Topic Tags:

Sport Most Read

Opinion Michael Bailey: Norwich City’s Championship picture is flipping on its axis

Jamal Lewis celebrates with City's travelling supporters after their 4-0 win at Sheffield Wednesday. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Video Norwich City’s trip to Bristol City picked for live television coverage

Norwich City's trip to Bristol City has been selected for live coverage Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Video City chief Webber hailed for key role in Pukki coup

Teemu Pukki was back on the goal trail at Hillsborough Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Video Major fitness boost for Norwich City defender

Sean Raggett is targeting a return next month Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Poll AWARDS: What more does Farke have to do?

Norwich head coach Daniel Farke has missed out on the latest manager-of-the-month shortlist Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the Evening News
digital edition

Subscribe

Show Job Lists

Newsletter Sign Up

Norwich Evening News daily newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy