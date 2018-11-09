Video

Timm Klose misses out on player-of-the-month prize

Timm Klose missed out in the player-of-the-month stakes Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd Paul Chesterton

Norwich City have suffered a double snub with Timm Klose missing out on the Championship player-of-the-month award – after head coach Daniel Farke failed to be shortlisted for the managerial prize.

Birmingham’s in-form striker Lukas Jutkiewicz won the player gong for his five goals last month, including a hat-trick against Rotherham.

QPR’s Steve McClaren saw off competition from Frank Lampard, Garry Monk and Millwall’s Neil Harris, who brings the Lions to Carrow Road this weekend, to lift the manager-of-the-month award.

Former Ipswich Town boss George Burley was part of the judging panel that surprisingly overlooked Farke for a second consecutive month, after the German’s success in turning the Canaries into promotion hopefuls.

Norwich took 10 points from five league games in October, as well as a spirited Carabao Cup exit at Premier League Bournemouth. City did slip to a 1-0 home defeat to Stoke City and were pegged back very late at Derby in a 1-1 draw at the start of last month.

Klose also missed out after a superb month that also saw him clock up his 100th appearance for the Canaries.

The Swiss international’s citation read: ‘The lynchpin of a Norwich defence which conceded just four goals in five games, the defender made a difference in the other box, scoring three goals from corners, two of them powerful headers, and an assist against Brentford.’