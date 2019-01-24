Video

No regrets is Tim Krul’s motto after ‘dark days’ in his career

Tim Krul spent 16 months out of the game at Newcastle through injury Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd Paul Chesterton

Tim Krul wants to make the most of his second chance at Norwich City after a serious knee injury halted his career for club and country.

Krul spent 16 months out of the game, following cruciate knee damage suffered in a European Championship qualifier for Holland against Kazakhstan back in October 2015.

The 30-year-old endured a painfully long road back that eventually saw his release from Newcastle United before returning to frontline football in the Canaries’ Championship promotion push.

Krul insisted he never thought of retiring but has a new-found outlook after emerging from a dark time in his career.

“No, that was never going to happen. I love the game too much for that,” he said. “To be playing for your country in a qualifier for a massive tournament to then go 12 or 14 months without being on the pitch is a huge blow. It is a lonely road for sure. A lot of dark days watching the team go out on the pitch and you are the only one going to the gym.

“That is part and parcel of football. I have had to come through that and become a better, mentally stronger person because of it. It is not a great experience to have but you feel the joy of playing football.

“When you are fit you play every three or four days and you take it for granted. That is why when this club rang, it excited me.”

Krul admitted his Newcastle exit, after 11 years on Tyneside, was not on his terms.

“After 12 months out I made the decision to go to Holland and play 20, 25 games. Then I went back to Newcastle feeling I was fit,” he said. “But (Rafa) Benitez wanted his own keeper, a Spanish keeper in at that time.

“He made the decision it was time for me to part ways with the club. It was massively frustrating. My wife is from there, my little girl was born in Newcastle, so I still have my house up there, and a lot of friends and that tie will always be there. I lived a big chunk of my life there.

“I was disappointed the way it ended but if the manager doesn’t rate you then they want to get rid of you.

“It wasn’t done in the right way for me but I have stepped over that now. Brighton didn’t work out for me last season as I hoped but I am proud I got this opportunity.

“It would be nice to go up with Norwich and face them at some point in the future.”