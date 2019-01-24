Search

Advanced search

Norwich Weather

Snow

Snow

max temp: 2°C

min temp: -0°C

Five-day forecast

Subscribe to the email newsletter
Video

No regrets is Tim Krul’s motto after ‘dark days’ in his career

24 January, 2019 - 19:00
Tim Krul spent 16 months out of the game at Newcastle through injury Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Tim Krul spent 16 months out of the game at Newcastle through injury Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Paul Chesterton

Tim Krul wants to make the most of his second chance at Norwich City after a serious knee injury halted his career for club and country.

Krul spent 16 months out of the game, following cruciate knee damage suffered in a European Championship qualifier for Holland against Kazakhstan back in October 2015.

The 30-year-old endured a painfully long road back that eventually saw his release from Newcastle United before returning to frontline football in the Canaries’ Championship promotion push.

Krul insisted he never thought of retiring but has a new-found outlook after emerging from a dark time in his career.

“No, that was never going to happen. I love the game too much for that,” he said. “To be playing for your country in a qualifier for a massive tournament to then go 12 or 14 months without being on the pitch is a huge blow. It is a lonely road for sure. A lot of dark days watching the team go out on the pitch and you are the only one going to the gym.

“That is part and parcel of football. I have had to come through that and become a better, mentally stronger person because of it. It is not a great experience to have but you feel the joy of playing football.

“When you are fit you play every three or four days and you take it for granted. That is why when this club rang, it excited me.”

Krul admitted his Newcastle exit, after 11 years on Tyneside, was not on his terms.

“After 12 months out I made the decision to go to Holland and play 20, 25 games. Then I went back to Newcastle feeling I was fit,” he said. “But (Rafa) Benitez wanted his own keeper, a Spanish keeper in at that time.

“He made the decision it was time for me to part ways with the club. It was massively frustrating. My wife is from there, my little girl was born in Newcastle, so I still have my house up there, and a lot of friends and that tie will always be there. I lived a big chunk of my life there.

“I was disappointed the way it ended but if the manager doesn’t rate you then they want to get rid of you.

“It wasn’t done in the right way for me but I have stepped over that now. Brighton didn’t work out for me last season as I hoped but I am proud I got this opportunity.

“It would be nice to go up with Norwich and face them at some point in the future.”

Related articles

Topic Tags:

Most Read

House of Fraser stays open after last-minute deal

Destined for closure. The House of Fraser store at Intu Chapelfield, Norwich. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Norwich Riverside restaurant closes its doors

Norwich Riverside in 2016 Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Argos make their biggest fan an offer he can’t refuse

A photoshopped imagining of Onel visiting an Argos store. Photo: Archant/Paul Chesterton

Claims Norwich has ‘ground to a halt’ as county Conservatives look to seize back powers over traffic work

Norfolk County Council wants to take back powers for highways and traffic work in Norwich . Picture: ANTONY KELLY

This cafe is one of the first places in Norfolk to sell drinks with CBD (cannabidiol) - will you be trying them?

Eva Hewitt, who works at That Cafe in Norwich serving a cup of CBD hemp tea. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Most Read

House of Fraser stays open after last-minute deal

#includeImage($article, 225)

Norwich Riverside restaurant closes its doors

#includeImage($article, 225)

Argos make their biggest fan an offer he can’t refuse

#includeImage($article, 225)

Claims Norwich has ‘ground to a halt’ as county Conservatives look to seize back powers over traffic work

#includeImage($article, 225)

This cafe is one of the first places in Norfolk to sell drinks with CBD (cannabidiol) - will you be trying them?

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Norwich Evening News

School warning after pupil approached by two men and offered a lift

City of Norwich School in Eaton Road. Photo: CNS

Woman hurt after being hit by car in Norwich crash

The roundabout of St Crispins Road with Pitt Street. Picture: Google Maps

No regrets is Tim Krul’s motto after ‘dark days’ in his career

Tim Krul spent 16 months out of the game at Newcastle through injury Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

That awkward time you watched Game of Thrones with your parents…and other shows not to watch with your Mum and Dad

Otis, played by Asa Butterfield who lives with his sex therapist mother, Gillian Anderson (c) Netflix

Fifteen years after church was destroyed by lightning strike, it eyes £7m return home

Images of what the new Soul Church could look like. Pics: Feilden+Mawson.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists