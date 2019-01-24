Video

Farke keeps his word reveals City stopper

Norwich City’s number one Tim Krul has emerged as a key figure in the Canaries’ promotion charge. Paddy Davitt spoke exclusively to the keeper at Colney.

Tim Krul knows when he has fallen below his standards, but City’s lofty status in the Championship is also a testament to his consistency.

A high-profile error in only his second competitive game for the Canaries contributed to a 4-3 league defeat to West Brom, and left Krul open to extra scrutiny, following his free transfer summer arrival.

The experienced keeper has since proven his worth during City’s promotion push.

“I am hyper-critical. Always. Not every goal goes in that I feel I could do something about. I always analyse it and you can’t do it alone,” he said. “If you make a mistake, you put your hand up. Like I did at the beginning of the season.

“I think if you play 46 games you are going to make mistakes. Look at the Premier League keepers. Look at the best in the world. (David) De Gea or (Hugo) Lloris, they all make mistakes. It is how you react. It is the next ball that counts.

“We have a great team here and the boys look after each other.

“If someone up front makes a mistake we cover it at the back and the same applies. Of course I make mistakes, every one does, but I am also there to make us the world class saves to get us a point or three. I feel I have hit the levels I want to and I am excited to be there for the younger lads and give them that experience. “I’m loving it. I wanted to go back and play and to have played 28 games already by this stage is incredible. It has been a while.

“To be playing for a winning team with a great atmosphere in the group, and to be challenging as well.

“You can’t ask for any more. It is nice to be up near the top of the table.”

Krul’s signing was warmly received by Norwich fans who saw a high class replacement for Angus Gunn.

The Dutch international was at top of his profession for club and country before a serious knee injury eventually spelt the end of his Newcastle career and the start of a long road back.

Daniel Farke offered the 30-year-old a chance last summer and the City head coach has been as good as his word.

“I had a great conversation with the boss in the summer.

“When he rang and showed the interest and told me the story of what he wants to do here to attract me I can only say not one word has been a lie,” said Krul. “Everything he promised me in the summer has been true, and the same as well when I spoke to Stuart Webber.

“I played against Norwich a few times so I knew what the club was all about and I have been impressed with how it has been run. They are doing something great here and to be part of that is exciting.

“The manager has his philosophy and I like that mentality the Germans have. You have to work and graft and you then see the results on the pitch.

“We have had some amazing turnarounds in games this season and although the manager is the first to say that is down to the players, no, it is the staff off the pitch.”

Krul is also relishing his mentor role behind a backline stacked with young talent.

“Quality goes above the age in my opinion,” he said. “I think Max (Aarons) has been outstanding. He has not been playing like an 18 or 19-year-old lad. Really mature. Zimbo (Christoph Zimmermann) like he has been there for years and years. Jamal (Lewis) has had a few injuries but showed what he is about.

“We have amazing strength in depth. That is a testament to this club that we have lads ready to go.

“Alex (Tettey) is injured, Tom (Trybull) comes in and performs. They do their talking on the pitch.

“I am naturally a guy who wants to help others. Maybe that has been my downfall in the past because I always want to over-compensate if someone else makes a mistake. I won’t stand there and say it is nothing to do with me.

“If we concede a goal in my opinion it is everyone’s fault. I don’t need a captain’s armband to be a leader. That is one of my attributes.”