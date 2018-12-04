Search

Besiktas deal for Nelson Oliveira is news to Norwich City

04 December, 2018 - 06:00
Norwich City have not accepted an offer from Besiktas for Nelson Oliveira Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Norwich City have NO deal in place to sell Nelson Oliveira to Besiktas.

The out-of-favour striker has been heavily touted with a January move to Turkey, but there has been no contact between the Canaries and the 15-time Turkish champions.

While reports a £2.65m fee had been agreed between the clubs are well wide of the mark.

The Championship leaders are open to offers for Oliveira, who has not featured since the final day of last season. Sporting director Stuart Webber reiterated after the recent shareholders’ meeting a parting of the ways in next month’s transfer window was the best outcome.

“If he stays, no one really wins,” he said. “We are open to offers for him in January. He is open to leaving because he knows he needs to play football. As a club we have an expensive asset sat there and for him his career is disappearing and you only get one opportunity. He knows that.”

Oliveira has 18 months left on his current City deal.

The Portugal international’s agent indicated there was interest last summer but City received no firm bids.

“We never had anything direct. Hopefully that changes this winter,” said Webber, last month. “No direct offers to us (last summer). There was some interest guided to us from his agent, which his agent said were not of interest to Nelson. We respected that.

“He is 27, a full international, and it is doing him no good to not be playing, or playing the odd game for the under-23s.

“What I would say is Nelson has been unbelievably professional in terms of his attitude in training. He works hard, he keeps himself fit, but unfortunately for him he is not part of the group.”

