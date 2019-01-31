Search

Advanced search

Norwich Weather

Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 4°C

min temp: 1°C

Five-day forecast

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Canaries give young non-league striker Lambert a chance

31 January, 2019 - 15:53
Kole Lambert had been on trial with City's under-18s Picture: Nick Butcher

Kole Lambert had been on trial with City's under-18s Picture: Nick Butcher

Archant © 2018

Norwich City have given 18-year-old striker Kole Lambert a chance to impress after a successful trial with the club’s under-18s.

Previously with the academies of Nottingham Forest and Notts County, Lambert scored five goals for Northern Premier Division side Basford United during the early stages of the season.

He recently played in U18 Premier League games as a triallist for Paul Williams’ squad and has now signed terms with the Canaries.

City’s head of recruitment, Kieran Scott, explained: “Kole was brought to my attention when he was playing for Basford United, a club in the Nottingham area.

“Basford are a club that gives lads from the area a second chance. They were very accommodating when we approached them, and we thank them for allowing Kole to come and spend some time with us here before signing.”

Lambert was named Basford’s player of the month in September and is thrilled to have a chance to impress at Norwich.

“I’m very pleased, I’m signing for a good club,” he told City’s website. “I’ve come from non-league side which makes it even better. It’s a big step for me and I want to prove myself to everyone.

“I’m very confident (of making the step up) I’ve played at senior level before and I’ve played academy football at Nottingham Forest and Notts County but this is a step up to category one football so I’m pleased to be here.

“I’ve seen Max Aarons has made the step to the first team and some other players have so that was a big reason in joining. I’ve played a couple of game for the under-18s. Fitness-wise I’m not quite there yet but I found it alright.

“All my team-mates are nice and they’ve welcomed me in well. I’m living with three other lads and they’ve been great. I’m quite fast and I’ve got good movement. I always like to run in-behind and try and score two/three goals a game.”

Related articles

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Norwich supermarket giving away stock ahead of permanent closure in 24 hours

Owner of the Desh Supermarket in Magdalen Street, Abul Hussain, inside the stocked up store which has been closed since February. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Woman arrested over death of man in Norwich

A body was discovered at a property on Upper St Giles Street. Picture: Dominic Gilbert

SEE INSIDE: Mansion bought by mystery former Norwich City player who is ‘coming home’

The Oaks, Wicklewood. Pic: www.warners-prop.com

Controversial plans for 300 homes in treasured woodland given go-ahead

Jason Beckett, treasurer for The Friends of Thorpe Woodlands, in Thorpe woods which are under threat from housing development. PHOTO BY SIMON FINLAY

‘We were told to pack a suitcase and go’ - Homes evacuated over bomb scare in Norwich

Houses along Mallory Road, Old Catton, Norwich, were evacuated after an unexploded device was found. Picture: Archant

Most Read

Norwich supermarket giving away stock ahead of permanent closure in 24 hours

Owner of the Desh Supermarket in Magdalen Street, Abul Hussain, inside the stocked up store which has been closed since February. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Woman arrested over death of man in Norwich

A body was discovered at a property on Upper St Giles Street. Picture: Dominic Gilbert

SEE INSIDE: Mansion bought by mystery former Norwich City player who is ‘coming home’

The Oaks, Wicklewood. Pic: www.warners-prop.com

Controversial plans for 300 homes in treasured woodland given go-ahead

Jason Beckett, treasurer for The Friends of Thorpe Woodlands, in Thorpe woods which are under threat from housing development. PHOTO BY SIMON FINLAY

‘We were told to pack a suitcase and go’ - Homes evacuated over bomb scare in Norwich

Houses along Mallory Road, Old Catton, Norwich, were evacuated after an unexploded device was found. Picture: Archant

Latest from the Norwich Evening News

New tenant announced in Castle Mall

PureGym is moving into Norwich's Castle Mall Picture: Archant.

American diner set to replace Artorio’s at Norwich Riverside

Artorios in Norwich has closed Credit: Jessica Long

Transfer deadline day deals, rumours, sightings - we have it covered

Will Norwich City sporting director Stuart Webber be a busy on transfer deadline day? Picture: Denise Bradley

Interview with Fun Lovin’ Criminals frontman Huey Morgan ahead of LCR Norwich show

Fun Lovin' Criminals. Photo: Tom Barnes

Another Norwich pub told it can not serve alcohol before East Anglian derby

The Steam Packet in Norwich city centre. Photo: Steve Adams
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists