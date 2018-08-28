Video

Daniel Farke hails Norwich City’s second half masterclass at Sheffield Wednesday

Teemu Pukki notched a brace in Norwich City's 4-0 win at Hillsborough Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd Paul Chesterton

Daniel Farke saluted his super Canaries after emphatically lifting a Hillsborough hoodoo in a 4-0 Championship win at Sheffield Wednesday.

City could even afford another tame penalty from Mario Vrancic that was saved by Owls’ keeper Cameron Dawson before a second half salvo.

Teemu Pukki’s brace, plus goals from Emi Buendia and Dennis Srbeny moved Farke’s side top at the final whistle and earned a first win at Hillsborough since December 2001.

“We are pretty happy with the result and performance because we know away to Sheffield Wednesday is a tough place to go,” said Farke. “I am pretty sure they were highly motivated after three losses in a row to respond in front of their home fans.

“They tried to play with lots of intensity but our performance was too good. In the first half we missed the biggest chance in the game from the penalty spot but in the second half we were able to speed up our play with and without the ball.

“For that in the end a well-deserved win.

“It was our third missed penalty and you know my thoughts. Small things are always determining but when you miss a penalty it is not a small thing, it is a big thing.

“When you start really well and miss a penalty it is always difficult for the head and it can kill you in the head. But we held our nerve and went on with a strong mentality after a few minutes when we needed to recover. It is nice we don’t have to speak about this topic too much in this moment because I was annoyed.”