Daniel Farke’s message to City fans over his contract

PUBLISHED: 19:18 09 November 2018 | UPDATED: 19:20 09 November 2018

Daniel Farke and Stuart Webber have formed a strong bond at Norwich City Picture: Denise Bradley

Daniel Farke and Stuart Webber have formed a strong bond at Norwich City Picture: Denise Bradley

Archant

Daniel Farke is adamant his contract status is not proving an unwanted distraction at Norwich City.

The head coach’s current deal expires at the end of the season, and his success in moulding a promotion-chasing squad is unlikely to go unnoticed.

Farke, however, reiterated he is planning for the future working closely with sporting director Stuart Webber to build on encouraging signs at Carrow Road.

“No one has to be concerned. Eight months in the life of a coach is unbelievably long. Everything is okay,” he said.

“My contract will end next summer, and that was the case at the start of this season the same as it is now or in the new year.

“That is not something which distracts the players.

“I can assure you every day I am working with Stuart to discuss things like which player could be a new signing or whatever. You must look at the short term as a head coach but also the future.

“Look at the long-term contracts for Jamal Lewis, Max Aarons or Louis Thompson. If I wasn’t interested in this topic then that wouldn’t have happened. We know what we want to do every day.

“Stuart and I are trying to build something not only for the next eight months but in the longer term. For me, when you work with all your heart and emotion it is not a case the contract ends and you start thinking what is happening in a few months.”

Farke was plucked from Borussia Dortmund II to become the Canaries’ first overseas’ managerial appointment.

“I appreciate being given this responsible role to help the club in a transition period and to develop and create something special and new,” he said.

“It is a great pleasure. I enjoy each and every day to come to the training ground at Colney, or to work with these lads. My role is to bring success to the players and supporters and everyone who works for this club.

“I won’t forget all the trust and support I had in recent months.

“No one has to be concerned. The most important thing is the key people - the owners, the sporting director - they know which direction they want the club to head. They have a clear vision, a clear direction and philosophy.

“When the head coach is there to sign a new contract and it is not so important if it is in a few weeks then you can do a contract pretty quickly. I am not concerned.”

