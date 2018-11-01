Video

Don’t worry, is Daniel Farke’s message to Norwich City fans

Daniel Farke is not worried about a cup hangover for the Championship trip to Sheffield Wednesday Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd Paul Chesterton

Daniel Farke is out to reassure Norwich City fans a League Cup exit will not trigger another Championship slide.

The Canaries suffered a 2-1 midweek cup defeat at Premier League Bournemouth, after failing to take a number of chances on the south-coast.

Cherries’ chief Eddie Howe tipped City to maintain their promotion push in his post-match interviews, and Farke is ruling out a repeat of the prolonged downturn triggered by losing to Arsenal at the same stage of the competition 12 months ago.

“In football sometimes in two weeks everything can change. Let’s not compare with last season,” he said.

“This is a different team to 12 months ago.

“We had a similar start and were struggling, then went on an unbelievably successful run, until after the second international break. This time we seem to have gone further on.

“We are in a good position in the table but it doesn’t mean too much at this stage.

“It is fine margins. There is no guarantee this won’t happen.

“If you get many more injuries to key players then of course it could be difficult.

“But I got the feeling you can compare the good run last season and this in terms of result, but the level of performance is much better.

“Last season we won many games 1-0 with good defending behaviour, maybe even some luck at times, but in this recent run I felt we deserved everything we got and we dominated the games.”

Farke has resisted the temptation to rotate in the league but the depth of his squad was evident again at Bournemouth with eight changes to the starting line up.

“You compare the striker options now and I have said how unbelievably unfair it was for Jordan Rhodes not to be in the side or even Dennis Srbeny, who was not even in the squad before Teemu (Pukki’s) injury,” he said.

“That depth is a big strength. Plus the self-confidence. We are settled in the way we want to play and dominate games. So if we have a setback we are much more capable of handling that.

“There are no guarantees but I am pretty sure we can go further on in a good way.

“At the start of the season there is no such need to change things. You want the boys to come into their rhythm. You also have some players like Mario Vrancic who is coming back from long term injury.”