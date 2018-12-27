Search

Advanced search

Norwich Weather

Rain

Rain

max temp: 8°C

min temp: 6°C

Five-day forecast

Video

‘We play football for our supporters’ - Daniel Farke reveals what drives his squad

27 December, 2018 - 06:00
Daniel Farke savours an extra-special comeback against Nottingham Forest Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Daniel Farke savours an extra-special comeback against Nottingham Forest Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Paul Chesterton

Norwich City’s stirring 3-3 Championship comeback against Nottingham Forest was child’s play for Daniel Farke.

The Canaries served up a Boxing Day cracker in another Carrow Road classic this season, with Onel Hernandez’s stoppage time brace extending their unbeaten league run to 12 games.

Mario Vrancic pulled one back in the 77th minute as the Reds’ seemingly appeared to be cruising to the victory but Farke’s depleted squad had other ideas.

“That is why we love this game so much,” said Farke.

“When you keep in mind why you started out as a child wanting to play football it was exactly for those moments. You don’t think about contracts or bonuses or promotion or relegation.

“You just want this feeling on the pitch and fighting together as one team for your supporters. We play football for our supporters and to have this unity and this spirit and this feeling.

“In this football business you speak so much about contracts or money but this is the reason why we all love this game so much. To have such an evening and to be part of a crazy game is brilliant.

“Even at 3-0 down the fans totally backed us and carried us through this game. To give them back this feeling with an important point is outstanding.”

MORE: Have your say on our Pinkun forum

Farke admitted the reaction to Hernandez’s 98th minute leveller was spine-tingling.

“It was like an explosion,” he said. “We had nearly a world record of chances, nearly 30 on the goal, against a really good side. To be 3-0 down in this game and to come back in the 98th minute is crazy.

“We had to fight against so many setbacks, so many odds and we were capable. As long as I have been here we have never had such an explosion at Carrow Road.

“This is not normal in professional football.

“This spirit and togetherness. Not just the lads on the pitch but those on the bench or not even in the squad.

“They are supporting before the game and we have this unity. Sometimes to have so many setbacks can kill you in the head and kill the mentality but for us it is more like we grow in these moments and situations.

“This is something special. As a head coach you have to be proud to work with a set of players and staff like these.”

City’s point kept them second, three points behind leaders Leeds.

Related articles

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Two Christmas Day babies born in Norwich within just three minutes of each other

Sam and Josh De'ath with Christmas Day baby Kobi. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

Christmas Day weather warning issued for East Anglia

Forecasters say Norfolk is unlikely to have a white Christmas. Photo: Antony Kelly

Norfolk now back on the grid after hundreds of households were left without power on Christmas Day

More than 2,000 households were affected by power cuts on Christmas Day Picture: UK Power Networks

‘Punches thrown’ as four Norfolk Police officers are assaulted on Christmas Eve duty

Four police officers were assaulted in Norfolk on Christmas Eve. Photo: King's Lynn Police

Man arrested after punching police officer in the face in Norwich

A man has been arrested after a police officer was punched in the face in Norwich. Picture: Ian Burt.

Most Read

Christmas Angels appear in Chadwell Heath High Street

Angels were hung along Chadwell Heath High Street down from St Chad's Church. Picture: Julie Court

Pupils fall ill the night after school Christmas lunch

A Year 10 pupil took a photo of the turkey, noting it tasted strange and looked pink. Picture: Sally Taylor

Five teenagers guilty of murdering Promise Nkenda in Valentine’s Day attack

Anton Muir, Ephraim Idris, Ishaq Abdille and Shemar Dawes were all convicted of murdering Promise Nkenda. Picture: Met Police

Santa Claus to consume a staggering 34,500 mince pies in Barking and Dagenham this Christmas, experts estimate

A mince pie, glass of sherry and a carrot for a reindeer is left by a fireplace. Photo: PA

Hundreds descend on sleepy Dagenham street for charity Christmas lights switch-on

Andy's dazzling display in Lowry Road, Dagenham. Picture: Andy McNab

Latest from the Norwich Evening News

The late goals which have defined Norwich City’s impressive season so far

Onel Hernandez equalised for Norwich in the eighth minute of injury-time against Forest Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

‘We play football for our supporters’ - Daniel Farke reveals what drives his squad

Daniel Farke savours an extra-special comeback against Nottingham Forest Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Well we wish it wasn’t Christmas every day: Meet the people who work on Christmas all year long

Jane Evans. Picture: Archant

On the third and fourth days of Christmas - more birds

One of the birds that have flown. Picture: Nicholas Brown

‘You could see the fans coming back in’ – Winger loved the sights and sounds of Norwich City late drama

Onel Hernandez produces a moment of magic to earn Norwich City a stunning point against Nottingham Forest at Carrow Road. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists